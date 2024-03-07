Study: American lawyers most concerned about advancement of AI in job market

While United States lawmakers are creating legislation to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) and safeguard Americans, career industries are watching the advancement of the technology into everyday life.

The career most concerned about advancements in AI are lawyers, according to a study by GenAI customer support experts DevRev. Search data was analyzed for terms related to a list of careers such as “AI impact on…”, “will AI replace…”, and “how will AI affect…” to determine America’s top five careers most at risk of advancements in AI.

“AI has transformed the workplace. In fact, by 2030, it is predicted that 30 percent of jobs will be automated through various AI technologies, leading many people to worry about their changing roles,” a DevRev spokesperson said.

AI reviews and analyzes large volumes of legal contracts, researches relevant law case studies and communicates with clients through chatbots. But, the absence of human input can often lead to biased results depending on the data.