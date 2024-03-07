Countries
Home Study: American lawyers most concerned about advancement of AI in job market
Economy, US & World

Study: American lawyers most concerned about advancement of AI in job market

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Artificial intelligence
(© Zobacz więcej – stock.adobe.com)

While United States lawmakers are creating legislation to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) and safeguard Americans, career industries are watching the advancement of the technology into everyday life.

The career most concerned about advancements in AI are lawyers, according to a study by GenAI customer support experts DevRev. Search data was analyzed for terms related to a list of careers such as “AI impact on…”, “will AI replace…”, and “how will AI affect…” to determine America’s top five careers most at risk of advancements in AI.

“AI has transformed the workplace. In fact, by 2030, it is predicted that 30 percent of jobs will be automated through various AI technologies, leading many people to worry about their changing roles,” a DevRev spokesperson said.

AI reviews and analyzes large volumes of legal contracts, researches relevant law case studies and communicates with clients through chatbots. But, the absence of human input can often lead to biased results depending on the data.

The second career most worried about AI is America’s artists. AI is capable of creating book covers, album art and music videos within a short space of time. The generative AI tools used in the process gather data from existing work without the original creators’ consent and without crediting them personally or financially.

Accountants are the career field third most concerned about advancements in AI because accounting firms. use the technology to generate financial reports and arrange expenses efficiently. Despite the advantages, AI within accounting can lead to detrimental data breaches from cyber criminals searching for investment decisions.

Doctors rank fourth in their concern for AI, which assists healthcare professionals by helping to spot early signs of disease, collating large numbers of medical images, and scanning patients’ medical records. Insufficient malware, however, can overlook examples otherwise seen by doctors, posing a substantial threat to patients’ health.

Data scientists are the fifth most cautious about AI, which enables them to create algorithms and multiple complex models efficiently, but research shows that artificial intelligence is prone to mistakes and works best alongside human input.

“This study has revealed that, in America, lawyers are the weariest of advancements in AI, followed by artists, accountants, doctors, and data scientists. However, AI will likely be used alongside humans within these sectors in the future, rather than replacing them completely,” the DevRev spokesperson said.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

