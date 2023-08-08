Countries
Strong sales push Mega Millions drawing to $1.58 billion; largest jackpot in game’s history
Entertainment, Virginia

Strong sales push Mega Millions drawing to $1.58 billion; largest jackpot in game’s history

Crystal Graham
mega millions
(© The Toidi – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Lottery reports strong sales of Mega Millions at retailers across the Commonwealth as the jackpot for tonight’s drawing swells to an estimated $1.58 billion.

Tonight’s 11 p.m. drawing appears to be on pace to break the game’s previous record jackpot of $1.537 billion.

The last jackpot was won on April 18.

While there has not been a jackpot winner since April 18, there have been a number of winners of $1 million or more – 62 prizes won in 27 jurisdictions. The prizes have ranged from $1 million to $5 million.

There has not been a $1 million plus winner in Virginia during this historic run.

Winners of the second-tier prizes bought tickets in states including Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin.

To date, Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has already awarded four jackpots exceeding $1 billion – one each in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets are $2 each; in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

 

 

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

