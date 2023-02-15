Countries
Staunton: New Assistant City Manager brings wealth of local government knowledge

The city of Staunton named Amanda Kaufman as Assistant City Manager.

Kaufman will assume the role on Feb. 21, 2023, and recently served as Deputy County Administrator in Bedford County.

“I am thrilled to have Amanda join our team at the City of Staunton.  Her wealth of experience will be invaluable given the opportunities and challenges that are in front of our city,” Staunton City Manager Leslie Beauregard.

In Bedford County, Kaufman provided oversight, guidance and direction for numerous county departments, including Social Services, Parks & Recreation, Human Resources, Information Technology, Tourism, Public Information and the local nursing home. She also led the county through the COVID-19 pandemic with leadership roles in special projects, such as a community-wide broadband initiative and implementation of a strategic plan.

Kaufman holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, served a year in the AmeriCorps as a community outreach coordinator for two Minnesota non-profit organizations, and holds a bachelor’s degree in Public Administration and Political Science with minors in Economics and Women’s and Gender Studies from Winona State University in Minnesota.

“I am very honored for the opportunity to serve the Staunton community and am excited to join the City of Staunton team,” Kaufman said.

Kaufman served the City of Marion, Iowa for more than seven years as Assistant to the City Manager and then Deputy City Manager before she came to Bedford County. In Marion, she worked on the development of internal services, including communications, information technology and budget.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

