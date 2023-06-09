Countries
Staunton crash involving sedan tractor trailer kills one injures two others
Local

Staunton: Crash involving sedan, tractor-trailer kills one, injures two others

Chris Graham
Published date:
police fire rescue on scene
(© Daniel Avram – stock.adobe.com)

A crash involving a sedan and a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Shutterlee Mill Road and Route 262 in Staunton on Friday has claimed the life of one person.

The identity of the person who died, a passenger in the sedan, has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The accident was reported at 1 p.m. on Friday. According to Staunton Police, the sedan was driving southbound on Route 262 and turned left at Shutterlee Mill Road in front of the tractor-trailer, which was traveling northbound on Route 262.

A second passenger in the sedan was airlifted by Aircare to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the sedan was transported by Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad to Augusta Health for treatment of minor injuries.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

