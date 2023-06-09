Staunton: Crash involving sedan, tractor-trailer kills one, injures two others

A crash involving a sedan and a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Shutterlee Mill Road and Route 262 in Staunton on Friday has claimed the life of one person.

The identity of the person who died, a passenger in the sedan, has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The accident was reported at 1 p.m. on Friday. According to Staunton Police, the sedan was driving southbound on Route 262 and turned left at Shutterlee Mill Road in front of the tractor-trailer, which was traveling northbound on Route 262.

A second passenger in the sedan was airlifted by Aircare to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the sedan was transported by Staunton-Augusta Rescue Squad to Augusta Health for treatment of minor injuries.