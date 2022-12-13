Staunton City Schools announce 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year

Every school year, teachers at each public school nominate and vote one of their peers to be a school-level teacher of the year.

Staunton City Schools has selected its 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year. Then each school district will choose one nominee to represent the district at the state level.

Each of Staunton’s teachers recognized this year have demonstrated dedication to teaching, leadership in developing others and interest in continuous learning, such as through mentorships, workshops and training, according to a press release.

“Visiting in the classrooms of each of our teachers of the year is such an inspiration! They all show genuine kindness for their students and put tremendous thought into their instructional planning,” Staunton City Schools Executive Director of Instruction Stephanie Haskins said in the press release. “There is no wonder there is exceptional learning that occurs in each of these classrooms. We are pleased to be able to honor our teachers each year for the long-term contributions they make for our students and our community.”

Dixon Center Teacher of the Year is Melissa Allen, an educator for 22 years. Allen taught for five years in Rockingham County, and has been with Staunton City for 17 years. She has taken on leadership roles as curriculum lead, technology lead and grant writer/recipient. Grant funding enabled Allen and her co-workers to start “Imagination Station.” Team collaboration is Allen’s greatest contribution in education, according to a press release, as well as her personal dedication, and knowing that when preschoolers leave Dixon they are prepared with the tools for success in kindergarten. Allen develops relationships with each family and with students as part of an integral part of what makes a successful school year. She strives to make a difference every day, and encourages autonomy, exploration, discovery, investigation and problem-based learning through STEM.

Leigh Branham is school librarian/media specialist and Bessie Weller Elementary 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year. An educator for 15 years, including a classroom teacher for 13 years and media specialist for two years, Branham has a true passion for literacy. Her passion led her to pursue a library media specialist endorsement. According to a press release, her goal is to make the library “a truly special part of every student’s day.” A school’s library is its heart, and all are welcome and belong in the library.

Branham’s greatest contributions and accomplishments are her need that every student she teaches knows their value and worth, and realize they can dream big and accomplish anything.

Fifth-grade teacher and McSwain Elementary’s 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year is Kelsi Weaver. At McSwain for all seven years of her teaching career, Weaver is also a grade-level leader, safety patrol sponsor and a recipient of the SCS Teacher Innovation Initiative. Weaver, according to a press release, is motivated to support and collaborate with teachers across the division and increase student engagement. A Geography/writing project lead, Weaver has presented SCS University sessions on Google Classroom, Nearpod and Total Participation.

Weaver believes in building a classroom community, and that the relationships built in the classroom create a foundation for student success.

Ware Elementary School’s 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year is Kat McLean. A music teacher for four years, including two years at a high school and two years at an elementary school, McLean is an active member of Schola Cantorum and music director at the Wayne Theatre and ShenanArts. According to a press release, McLean believes that every student in her classroom deserves not only the opportunity for a rich education, but also the chance to become a world changer.

Brandy Johnson is a Language Arts teacher and Shelburne Middle School’s 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year. Johnson was a teacher for three years at Norview Middle School in Norfolk before coming to Shelburne Middle 17 years ago. She has served as team lead, spelling bee coordinator, book host for a literacy lock-in and SCS University presenter. Johnson also served on VDOE SOL Item and Test Review committees, and volunteered for school board elections, scholarship essays, mission dinners and golf tournaments to support local organizations.

According to Johnson, her greatest teaching accomplishment is creating a classroom culture that is inclusive and welcomes everyone. She tries to build relationships with each of her students, and strives to be approachable, yet firm. She wants every student to feel they have a voice in her classroom.

Liz Keller is a math teacher and Staunton High’s 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year. Keller’s teaching career began seven years ago at Perry McCluer in Buena Vista, and she came to Staunton High four years ago. She promotes positive school culture, connection through her work as Mathematics department lead, class of 2025 sponsor, Comprehensive Instructional Program curriculum lead and social committee chair. Keller has led staff in initiatives including the 12 Days of Christmas, Mischief and Magic at SHS and school dress-up days.

Keller emphasizes strong relationships in her classroom, and relies on mutual trust and respect to propel student learning. Her greatest contributions to education are her passion for learning, her commitment to students and her ability to break down barriers in the pursuit of mathematical knowledge.

Jennifer Torres is an English Learner teacher and Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center’s 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year. An English Learner teacher for 17 years, including 10 years in Puerto Rico, two years in Harrisonburg and four years in Staunton, Torres also tutors Spanish learners, and assists and guides parents whose children have disabilities.

Torres helps students to believe in their abilities. One of her focuses is on teaching respect. She also teaches her students that when you make a mistake, you can make amends, learn something new and turn the page to the next day.