‘Solidifies the legacy’: Friends of the Staunton Library break ground on terrace project

Julia Kiessling was a “dedicated volunteer” and user of Staunton Library.

Upon her death in 2022, the Friends of the Staunton Library, of which she was a member, were bequeathed $500,000. The group was not expecting such a donation from anyone anytime soon.

“It was a really thoughtful and generous gift to the Friends,” Terrace Library Project Committee Chair Kennon Bowen said Tuesday afternoon at a groundbreaking ceremony for the project. “So then we had to think about what to do with this extraordinary gift that would benefit a greater amount of people.”

Bowen said the project was more than 18 months in the making and the Friends did all the fundraising and book sales they could do to make the project happen, but then they learned of Kiessling’s gift. They wanted to consider an outdoor space, particularly in the terrace area.

Staunton librarians have traditionally held story time on the terrace above the library grounds and parking lot, but the only access is non-ADA compliant stairs, according to Bowen.

Ray Burkholder of Balzer & Assoc. in Staunton stepped forward to offer his pro bono services. A Portland, Oregon company will make shade in the area possible so that visitors are more comfortable.

The terrace will belong to the city when completed.

Some trees were removed to prepare for construction, but Staunton City Horticulturist Matt Sensabaugh will later help to replant trees when construction is complete.

Staunton‘s librarians are already planning programs to be held on the terrace, Bowen said.

“And it really is going to be a wonderful place for the library and for the city. People can gather and sit and talk, have picnics, there will be other music, maybe readings, poetry, who knows,” Bowen said. “The imagination can get carried away.”

Friends of the Staunton Library President Patty Vaughn said others are welcome to join the group and everyone is welcome to participate in activities such as music at lunch.

“Our mission is really to provide both volunteer support to the library as well as to help with programming. We do fundraising for the programming,” Vaughn said.

The Friends and the library had no idea that Kiessling planned to bestow such a gift.

“I almost tear up every time I think about Julia Kiessling‘s incredible generosity,” said Staunton Library Director Sarah Skrobis Tuesday afternoon.

Kiessling remained “quietly enthusiastic about her role” as a board member of the Friends and she edited the group’s newsletter.

“When we initially received word that Julia named the Friends as a beneficiary of her estate, I was so humbled to realize how much of an impact that the library had on her life for her to make that designation,” Skrobis said.

Skrobis said that she likes to marvel “at how the library opens up the world for people.”

“This terrace will be a gift, both from Julia and the Friends, and not just to the library, but to the community of Staunton. I think it solidifies the legacy of Staunton Public Library as a welcoming place, one that invites people to connect with each other and the wider world,” Skrobis said.

Skrobis said she hopes visitors of all ages to the new terrace cultivate fond memories with friends, neighbors and community members.

After completion of the project, the community will be invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony.

