Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news shenandoah university to add undergraduate engineering program in fall
State/National

Shenandoah University to add undergraduate engineering program in fall

Crystal Graham
Published:

shenandoah universityShenandoah University is expanding its list of academic offerings by adding an undergraduate engineering program with four unique concentrations in the fall.

The Bachelor of Science in Engineering will provide students with mathematical, scientific and durable real-world skills – while at the same time promoting vital capabilities such as problem-solving, critical thinking, collaboration and adaptability – that will enable graduates to pursue engineering and associated careers, or to advance to graduate studies in engineering or related disciplines.

“Shenandoah University regularly reimagines degree paths that prepare learners to fill essential roles in our society and to equip them with the skills necessary to thrive in high-demand, high-paying jobs after graduation,” said SU Provost Cameron McCoy, Ph.D. “Our list of technical programs continues to expand, and we’re excited to introduce these undergraduate engineering programs, which reflect our institutional strength.”

All students in the program will complete a 50-credit engineering core that will provide foundational knowledge in math, programming, science, ethics and engineering design. The program will also feature 18-credit concentrations in computer engineering, engineering physics, simulation engineering and software engineering.

“Engineering occupies the exciting interface between patiently crafted scientific theories and the real-world challenges of resource constraints, measurement limitations, and competing design objectives,” said Ralph Wojtowicz, Ph.D., director of Shenandoah’s Division of Applied Technology. “Practicing engineers must have a high level of technical skill and abilities to precisely formulate problems, manage complexity and uncertainties, revise and test prototypes, and create new solution methods. Shenandoah University’s engineering program will develop leaders and innovators through meaningful course exercises on faculty-mentored student teams, senior design projects, and professional internships.”

For more information, visit su.edu/engineering.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

,

American giving: How charitable will we be in 2023?
Rebecca Barnabi
vcu health
,

New VCU Health program to offer care at home for patients with acute needs
Crystal Graham

VCU Health has launched Home Hospital, a program that allows patients to receive acute, hospital-level care from within the comfort of their home.

glenn youngkin
,

Youngkin fluffs up Virginia revenue numbers to make political push for tax cuts
Chris Graham

Virginia government revenues are running ahead of the Youngkin administration’s pessimistic fiscal-year forecast. Naturally, the governor is using this glimmer of good news to make another political push for tax cuts.

road construction
,

Bridge repairs happening on 250 Bypass; rotating lane closures
Crystal Graham
court law
,

Virginia credit union CEO faces 30 years for misuse of funds to make personal purchases
Chris Graham

Youth lobbyists begin 2023 effort for gun reform in the United States
Rebecca Barnabi
lamar jackson

It may be time for the Baltimore Ravens to move on from Lamar Jackson 
Scott German

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy