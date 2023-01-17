Shenandoah University to add undergraduate engineering program in fall

Shenandoah University is expanding its list of academic offerings by adding an undergraduate engineering program with four unique concentrations in the fall.

The Bachelor of Science in Engineering will provide students with mathematical, scientific and durable real-world skills – while at the same time promoting vital capabilities such as problem-solving, critical thinking, collaboration and adaptability – that will enable graduates to pursue engineering and associated careers, or to advance to graduate studies in engineering or related disciplines.

“Shenandoah University regularly reimagines degree paths that prepare learners to fill essential roles in our society and to equip them with the skills necessary to thrive in high-demand, high-paying jobs after graduation,” said SU Provost Cameron McCoy, Ph.D. “Our list of technical programs continues to expand, and we’re excited to introduce these undergraduate engineering programs, which reflect our institutional strength.”

All students in the program will complete a 50-credit engineering core that will provide foundational knowledge in math, programming, science, ethics and engineering design. The program will also feature 18-credit concentrations in computer engineering, engineering physics, simulation engineering and software engineering.

“Engineering occupies the exciting interface between patiently crafted scientific theories and the real-world challenges of resource constraints, measurement limitations, and competing design objectives,” said Ralph Wojtowicz, Ph.D., director of Shenandoah’s Division of Applied Technology. “Practicing engineers must have a high level of technical skill and abilities to precisely formulate problems, manage complexity and uncertainties, revise and test prototypes, and create new solution methods. Shenandoah University’s engineering program will develop leaders and innovators through meaningful course exercises on faculty-mentored student teams, senior design projects, and professional internships.”

