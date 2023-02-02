Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news shenanarts offering benefit concert friday to help offset production costs
Culture

ShenanArts offering benefit concert Friday to help offset production costs

Crystal Graham
Published:

shenanartsShenanArts will present a benefit concert on Friday at 7 p.m. performed by the cast and crew of The Sound of Music, opening at ShenanArts in March.

Favorite Things from Rodgers & Hammerstein: A Concert will showcase memorable songs and introduce the audience to a few numbers they may not already know.

“This concert is more than a fundraiser to us. It is the opportunity to joyfully celebrate the collaboration of two legendary figures in musical theater,” said Jennifer Vaughan, one of the organizers of the benefit concert. “Their ground-breaking influence of telling a story through music still has an impact today and their memorable songs have touched the hearts of many.”

ShenanArts is located 300 Churchville Avenue in Staunton.

Ticketed donations will benefit ShenanArts production costs.

Donated ticketing is available at www.shenanarts.org.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

medicine
,

Report: Virginian’s out-of-pocket costs for health insurance continue surge
Crystal Graham
tyre nichols

Goodbye, Tyre: Another victim of America’s disregard for Black lives
Perspectives

When Tyre Nichols woke up the morning of the last day of his life, I feel certain that he wasn't thinking about racism or the chance that it might be his end.

,

USDA invests $2.7 billion so three Virginia electric cooperatives can work smarter
Rebecca Barnabi

A $2.7 billion U.S. Department of Agriculture investment is making it possible for three Virginia electric cooperatives to soon be “working smarter.”

police

Raging bulls in blue: The deadly toll of warrior policing on steroids
Perspectives
waynesboro
,

Tent City is not the solution: But Waynesboro doesn’t seem to care about its homeless
Chris Graham
longwood basketball

Winthrop storms back from 17-point halftime deficit, defeats Longwood, 76-74
Chris Graham
housing
,

Tent City evictions: Councilman thinks the city should have answers for housing problem
Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy