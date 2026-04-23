Home Series Preview: Washington Nationals set for three with Chicago White Sox
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Series Preview: Washington Nationals set for three with Chicago White Sox

Chris Graham
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The Washington Nationals went 2-5 on their recent homestand, losing three of four to the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves, capped by a 7-2 loss on Thursday.

The Nats (11-15) scored 23 runs in the series loss to the Braves (18-8), staying true to form – Washington is second in MLB (behind only Atlanta) in runs per game (5.68).

Also true to form: the Nationals are 29th in team ERA (5.65), and they surrendered 28 runs in the series loss to the division leaders.

Next up for the Nats: the Chicago White Sox (10-15), for a three-game series beginning on Friday.

Schedule

Game 1: Friday, 7:40 p.m. (MLB.TV)

  • WSH: Miles Mikolas (0-3, 9.15 ERA, 1.98 WHIP)
  • CHI: Erick Fedde (0-3, 3.92 ERA, 1.11 WHIP)

Game 2: Saturday, 4:10 p.m. (MLB.TV)

  • WSH: Jake Irvin (1-3, 6.00 ERA, 1.29 WHIP)
  • CHI: Noah Schultz (1-1, 3.86 ERA, 0.96 WHIP)

Game 3: Sunday, 2:10 p.m. (MLB.TV)

  • WSH: Foster Griffin (3-0, 3.38 ERA, 1.20 WHIP)
  • CHI: Sean Burke (1-2, 4.10 ERA, 1.22 WHIP)

Bats to watch

Washington Nationals

  • James Wood: .255 BA/1.009 OPS, 10 HRs, 21 RBIs, 1.1 WAR
  • CJ Abrams: .292 BA/.975 OPS, 7 HRs, 20 RBIs, 0.9 WAR

Chicago White Sox

  • Munetaka Murakami: .253 BA/.992 OPS, 10 HRs, 19 RBIs, 1.0 WAR
  • Colson Montgomery: .236 BA/.861 OPS, 5 HRs, 17 RBIs, 1.0 WAR

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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