The Washington Nationals went 2-5 on their recent homestand, losing three of four to the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves, capped by a 7-2 loss on Thursday.

The Nats (11-15) scored 23 runs in the series loss to the Braves (18-8), staying true to form – Washington is second in MLB (behind only Atlanta) in runs per game (5.68).

Also true to form: the Nationals are 29th in team ERA (5.65), and they surrendered 28 runs in the series loss to the division leaders.

Next up for the Nats: the Chicago White Sox (10-15), for a three-game series beginning on Friday.

Schedule

Game 1: Friday, 7:40 p.m. (MLB.TV)

WSH : Miles Mikolas (0-3, 9.15 ERA, 1.98 WHIP)

: (0-3, 9.15 ERA, 1.98 WHIP) CHI: Erick Fedde (0-3, 3.92 ERA, 1.11 WHIP)

Game 2: Saturday, 4:10 p.m. (MLB.TV)

WSH : Jake Irvin (1-3, 6.00 ERA, 1.29 WHIP)

: (1-3, 6.00 ERA, 1.29 WHIP) CHI: Noah Schultz (1-1, 3.86 ERA, 0.96 WHIP)

Game 3: Sunday, 2:10 p.m. (MLB.TV)

WSH : Foster Griffin (3-0, 3.38 ERA, 1.20 WHIP)

: (3-0, 3.38 ERA, 1.20 WHIP) CHI: Sean Burke (1-2, 4.10 ERA, 1.22 WHIP)

Bats to watch

Washington Nationals

James Wood : .255 BA/1.009 OPS, 10 HRs, 21 RBIs, 1.1 WAR

: .255 BA/1.009 OPS, 10 HRs, 21 RBIs, 1.1 WAR CJ Abrams: .292 BA/.975 OPS, 7 HRs, 20 RBIs, 0.9 WAR

Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami : .253 BA/.992 OPS, 10 HRs, 19 RBIs, 1.0 WAR

: .253 BA/.992 OPS, 10 HRs, 19 RBIs, 1.0 WAR Colson Montgomery: .236 BA/.861 OPS, 5 HRs, 17 RBIs, 1.0 WAR