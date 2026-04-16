Home Series preview: #9 UVA Baseball hosts Clemson in suddenly pivotal weekend series
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Series preview: #9 UVA Baseball hosts Clemson in suddenly pivotal weekend series

Chris Graham
Published date:
henry zatkowski uva baseball
Henry Zatkowski. Photo: UVA Athletics

I know I’m the Chicken Little here, but I’m worried about the UVA Baseball team right now, #9 national ranking this week or not.

Virginia (26-12, 10-8 ACC) is set to host Clemson (24-14, 5-10 ACC) beginning tonight at 7 p.m. at The Dish.

Clemson: good overall record, struggling in the ACC, as you can see there.

Some of it is strength of schedule – the Tigers lost two of three to #2 Georgia Tech and #3 North Carolina.

Some of it is, just bad baseball – being swept at Notre Dame.

On the UVA side: for the second straight week, the ’Hoos lost a midweek game, this week, by stranding 16 baserunners in a 6-2 loss at VCU on Tuesday.

Oh, and you might notice, when you look at the pitching probables, Max Stammel, no longer in the weekend rotation.

Game 1: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Watch: ACC Network (Thursday)

Listen: WINA (98.9 FM/1090 AM)

Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com

Probables

  • Clemson: RHP Aidan Knaak (2-3, 4.30 ERA, 37.2 IP, 15 BB, 60 SO)
  • Virginia: LHP Henry Zatkowski(5-2, 4.30 ERA, 46.0 IP, 13 BB, 52 SO)

Game 2: Friday, 8 p.m.

Watch:  ACCNX

Listen: WINA (98.9 FM/1090 AM)

Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com

Probables

  • Clemson: RHP Michael Sharman (4-1, 2.96 ERA, 48.2 IP, 9 BB, 48 SO)
  • Virginia: LHP Kyle Johnson(0-1, 4.09 ERA, 11.0 IP, 5 BB, 15 SO)

Game 3: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Watch: ACC Network (Thursday) | Virginia Sports TV YouTube Channel

Listen: WINA (98.9 FM/1090 AM)

Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com

Probables

  • Clemson: TBA
  • Virginia: TBA

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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