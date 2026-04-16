I know I’m the Chicken Little here, but I’m worried about the UVA Baseball team right now, #9 national ranking this week or not.

Virginia (26-12, 10-8 ACC) is set to host Clemson (24-14, 5-10 ACC) beginning tonight at 7 p.m. at The Dish.

Clemson: good overall record, struggling in the ACC, as you can see there.

Some of it is strength of schedule – the Tigers lost two of three to #2 Georgia Tech and #3 North Carolina.

Some of it is, just bad baseball – being swept at Notre Dame.

On the UVA side: for the second straight week, the ’Hoos lost a midweek game, this week, by stranding 16 baserunners in a 6-2 loss at VCU on Tuesday.

Oh, and you might notice, when you look at the pitching probables, Max Stammel, no longer in the weekend rotation.

Game 1: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Watch: ACC Network (Thursday)

Listen: WINA (98.9 FM/1090 AM)

Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com

Probables

Clemson : RHP Aidan Knaak (2-3, 4.30 ERA, 37.2 IP, 15 BB, 60 SO)

: RHP (2-3, 4.30 ERA, 37.2 IP, 15 BB, 60 SO) Virginia: LHP Henry Zatkowski(5-2, 4.30 ERA, 46.0 IP, 13 BB, 52 SO)

Game 2: Friday, 8 p.m.

Watch: ACCNX

Listen: WINA (98.9 FM/1090 AM)

Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com

Probables

Clemson : RHP Michael Sharman (4-1, 2.96 ERA, 48.2 IP, 9 BB, 48 SO)

: RHP (4-1, 2.96 ERA, 48.2 IP, 9 BB, 48 SO) Virginia: LHP Kyle Johnson(0-1, 4.09 ERA, 11.0 IP, 5 BB, 15 SO)

Game 3: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Watch: ACC Network (Thursday) | Virginia Sports TV YouTube Channel

Listen: WINA (98.9 FM/1090 AM)

Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com

Probables

Clemson : TBA

: TBA Virginia: TBA

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