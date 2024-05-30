Schedule-makers give UVA Football three early prime-time TV games

The ACC announced and ESPN rolled out a partial 2024 ACC Football broadcast schedule on Thursday, and, while I’d advise not getting too excited, each of UVA’s first three games will take place, wholly or in part, under the lights.

Anything is better than all those noon kickoffs we’ve been getting for years.

The season opener with Richmond on Aug. 31 at Scott Stadium will kick off shortly after 6 p.m. and be stream on ACC Network Extra.

Based on the slow pace of season-ticket sales, there should be good seats still available up until around shortly after 6 p.m. on Aug. 31.

And if you’re there in person, you get your first gander at the new oversized $13 million scoreboard, so you’d have that going for you.

The road opener, in Week 2, Sept. 7 at Wake Forest, kicks off shortly after 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

If you want to make the short drive, there should be plenty of good tickets available down there, too.

(It’s Wake Forest; they don’t care about football, either.)

Week 3 is back in Scott Stadium, with Maryland coming to town. That Sept. 14 game will kick off shortly after 8 p.m. and be aired on the ACC Network, around the rotating three-minute commercial blocks for Gorilla Tape and Poopf.

Not that I necessarily think it matters here, but I think this is the year that Tony Elliott gets Virginia back into a bowl – probably one up north on a cold early afternoon the week after Christmas, but still, a bowl.