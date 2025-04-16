Home SAW public schools agree to kickstart middle school football program
Education, Football, Local

SAW public schools agree to kickstart middle school football program

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Updated:
football
(© detakstudio – stock.adobe.com)

Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro schools are bringing football to middle schools in all three school systems.

Waynesboro School Board approved middle school football and cheer starting with the 2025-2026 school year at its regular meeting Tuesday night. Augusta County Schools has already begun preparations.

“Because of the logistics, we’ve got to do what they do in order to have an opportunity for middle school students to play,” said Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell Tuesday night.

If any one of the school systems were not to sign on for middle school football, then the other teams would have less teams to play against.

Kate Collins Middle School in Waynesboro has had the Quarterback Club, according to Cassell, as well as middle schools in Augusta County and Staunton. With a lot more planning to do in Waynesboro, the school system knows it will not charge an activity fee for middle school students to play football.

Players will probably practice at Kate Collins, Cassell said, on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and games between the three school systems would be at 5 p.m. on Thursdays before Junior Varsity football games. High school football games will continue on Friday nights.

Waynesboro School Board Chair Amber Lipscomb inquired about the costs necessary to start middle school football in Waynesboro, such as a coach’s salary and a bus driver to drive players to away games.

Waynesboro Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Ryan Barber said that the salary for a middle school football coach would be in the range of $31,050 to $51,050 per season. Waynesboro Schools Executive Director of Operations DeWayne Moore said a bus driver will be available from current staff on an hourly basis.

Cassell said the school system will have to figure out what is needed when the time comes.

School board member Debra Freeman, a former cheerleading coach, asked if middle school cheer would also begin with middle school football and she was assured that it would.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

ICYMI

1 Virginia community demands changes to school’s bullying policies after child’s suicide
2 Albemarle County: Authorities working to maintain the trust of immigrant communities
3 Waynesboro: Jim Wood is at it again, this time over an extra six bucks a week
4 Witness: ‘Agitated’ man in truck brandished gun at Staunton protest rally
5 What colleges are paying marginal guys to play basketball is crazy stupid

Latest News

federal funding freeze money cash frozen budget
Football

Scott German: What’s behind the NCAA curtain?

Scott German
climate change
Government, Politics

Judge awards injunction to clean energy grant recipients, unfreezes federal funding

Rebecca Barnabi

Leaders of the House SEEC and SEEC Member U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell are celebrating the success of a court decision against the EPA.

road work
Virginia

Alleghany County: VDOT delays signal installation on Route 42 over railroad

Rebecca Barnabi

VDOT will delay by several weeks the installation of temporary signals on the Route 42 bridge over Buckingham Branch Railroad.

waynesboro
Education, Local

Waynesboro School Board approves construction contract for WHS renovations

Rebecca Barnabi
Government, Politics

Clean energy CEO Steve McBee appointed to SEEC Institute board

Rebecca Barnabi
staunton-rolling-coal-incident-vehicle
Local

Staunton: Magistrate issues warrant in ‘rolling coal’ incident at April 5 protest

Chris Graham
Education, Local

Staunton High graduates join BRCC’s Summer Workforce Academy in 2025

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status