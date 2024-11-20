Virginia Department of Education chooses nominees for national award from Galax, Harrisonburg

The Virginia Department of Education announced Virginia’s recipients for the 2025 Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) Award.

Kimbra Hill of Harrisonburg City Public Schools and Jimmy Horton of Galax City Public Schools were selected as Virginia’s nominees. Hill and Horton were recognized by Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons in meetings with school leaders.

“Ms. Hill and Mr. Horton exemplify the dedication, caring and community involvement that school employees show for our children each day,” Coons said. “Their commitment to service leadership and excellence in education has made a lasting impact on their students, colleagues and communities.”

The RISE Award, established by Congress in 2019, recognizes the outstanding contributions of classified school employees in PreK-12 education. Nominees are chosen based on work performance, community involvement, leadership and support for students and staff.

Hill has dedicated more than 21 years to Harrisonburg City Public Schools, including 12 years at Harrisonburg High School as Senior Administrative Assistant. She is recognized for her leadership, staff training and community engagement, including organizing events and charity drives.

“Ms. Hill is an invaluable asset to Harrisonburg High School, consistently supporting students, staff, and families with compassion and skill. This award is a testament not only to her exceptional contributions but also to the positive impact she has on the Harrisonburg High School community,” said Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards.

Hill was nominated by Harrisonburg High School Principal Dr. Melissa Hensley.

“It is an honor to work with someone of Kim’s caliber. She truly cares about our entire school community. With grace and a humble heart, she quietly serves as the cog that keeps the wheels turning at HHS, working behind the scenes to make everyone else’s job just a little easier, encouraging students, and listening to those in need. Kim truly exemplifies the qualities the RISE Award seeks to spotlight,” Hensley said.

Horton, a Fleet Mechanic at Galax City Public Schools for 12 years, brings more than 27 years of experience in the transportation industry. He mentors students through summer internships, supports colleagues and shares his passion for beekeeping by teaching students about the vital role bees play in the environment.

“Mr. Horton embodies the spirit of service and excellence that characterize our Maroon Tide family. This recognition is a testament to his exceptional work ethic and unwavering commitment to our students and staff,” said Galax City Public Schools Superintendent Susan Tilley.

Horton was nominated by Galax’s Director of Human Resources and CTE Shelia Ramey.

“Mr. Horton is a highly respected member of the team, he’s always willing to help others and does so with kindness,” Ramey said.

Both nominees will be honored at the Virginia Board of Education‘s December 2024 meeting.

The U.S. Department of Education will evaluate all the state RISE nominees and select one national honoree who will be announced in spring 2025.