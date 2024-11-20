Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia Department of Education chooses nominees for national award from Galax, Harrisonburg
Local News

Virginia Department of Education chooses nominees for national award from Galax, Harrisonburg

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
virginia map
(© klenger – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Education announced Virginia’s recipients for the 2025 Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) Award.

Kimbra Hill of Harrisonburg City Public Schools and Jimmy Horton of Galax City Public Schools were selected as Virginia’s nominees. Hill and Horton were recognized by Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons in meetings with school leaders.

“Ms. Hill and Mr. Horton exemplify the dedication, caring and community involvement that school employees show for our children each day,” Coons said. “Their commitment to service leadership and excellence in education has made a lasting impact on their students, colleagues and communities.”

The RISE Award, established by Congress in 2019, recognizes the outstanding contributions of classified school employees in PreK-12 education. Nominees are chosen based on work performance, community involvement, leadership and support for students and staff.

Hill has dedicated more than 21 years to Harrisonburg City Public Schools, including 12 years at Harrisonburg High School as Senior Administrative Assistant. She is recognized for her leadership, staff training and community engagement, including organizing events and charity drives.

“Ms. Hill is an invaluable asset to Harrisonburg High School, consistently supporting students, staff, and families with compassion and skill. This award is a testament not only to her exceptional contributions but also to the positive impact she has on the Harrisonburg High School community,” said Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards.

Hill was nominated by Harrisonburg High School Principal Dr. Melissa Hensley.

“It is an honor to work with someone of Kim’s caliber. She truly cares about our entire school community. With grace and a humble heart, she quietly serves as the cog that keeps the wheels turning at HHS, working behind the scenes to make everyone else’s job just a little easier, encouraging students, and listening to those in need. Kim truly exemplifies the qualities the RISE Award seeks to spotlight,” Hensley said.

Horton, a Fleet Mechanic at Galax City Public Schools for 12 years, brings more than 27 years of experience in the transportation industry. He mentors students through summer internships, supports colleagues and shares his passion for beekeeping by teaching students about the vital role bees play in the environment.

“Mr. Horton embodies the spirit of service and excellence that characterize our Maroon Tide family. This recognition is a testament to his exceptional work ethic and unwavering commitment to our students and staff,” said Galax City Public Schools Superintendent Susan Tilley.

Horton was nominated by Galax’s Director of Human Resources and CTE Shelia Ramey.

“Mr. Horton is a highly respected member of the team, he’s always willing to help others and does so with kindness,” Ramey said.

Both nominees will be honored at the Virginia Board of Education‘s December 2024 meeting.

The U.S. Department of Education will evaluate all the state RISE nominees and select one national honoree who will be announced in spring 2025.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Augusta County pursuit of wanted man ends in eight-vehicle crash, one seriously injured
2 Local United Way closure also ends free tax prep through Valley VITA
3 UVA, Virginia Tech set for prime-time clash on Nov. 30 on ACC Network
4 Shocker: Jason Miyares passes up run for governor, going for second term as AG instead
5 Virginia Housing grant to build 10 affordable homes by 2026 with 3D construction printer

Latest News

chesapeake bay
U.S. & World News

Chesapeake Bay ‘dead zone’ near long-term average: Analysis

Chris Graham
police court law
U.S. & World News

Tennessee man wanted for Jan. 6 crimes convicted in conspiracy to murder FBI agents

Chris Graham

A Tennessee man awaiting trial for his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection was convicted on Wednesday for his role in a conspiracy to murder FBI agents.

acc football
Football

ACC Football: The path to Charlotte runs through … Charlottesville?

Scott German

The path to the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 7 will weave its way through Charlottesville on Saturday. 

arrest ransom
Virginia News

Six-year sentence imposed in $4M Virginia Department of Health embezzlement scheme

Crystal Graham
Arts, Culture, Travel

Staunton High theater to present free performance of district-winning show ‘Three Emmelines’

Rebecca Barnabi
police court law
Virginia Politics

Warner, Kaine accepting applications for open U.S. Attorney spots

Rebecca Barnabi
jan. 6 capitol insurrection
U.S. & World News

Roanoke woman to serve 31 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 insurrection

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status