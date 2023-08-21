Richmond woman wanted in fatal hit-and-run turns herself in, charged by police

A Richmond woman wanted in connection with an Aug. 12 fatal accident involving a pedestrian on Littlepage Street turned herself in last week.

Tierra Carter, 35, of Richmond, surrendered at Richmond Police Headquarters on Thursday. She has been charged with felony hit-and-run in connection to the incident. Additional charges are pending.

Detectives have identified the victim in the 6:29 a.m. accident as Vanmeshia Proctor, 26, of Richmond.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.