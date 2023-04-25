Richmond Walk works to spread awareness about eating disorders, focus on prevention

The National Eating Disorders Association is organizing its Richmond Walk on April 29 at Deep Run Park.

NEDA Walks spread awareness about the realities of eating disorders and build supportive, local communities of hope, strength and recovery.

In the United States, eating disorders already affect 28.8 million people. Those aged 12 through 25 make up 95 percent of cases. Eating disorders are serious mental and physical illnesses that can affect people of all genders, ages, races, religions, ethnicities, sexual orientations, body shapes and weights. These disorders have the second highest mortality rate of all mental health disorders, surpassed only by opioid use disorder.

“A recent report in JAMA found that 22 percent of children and adolescents worldwide, that’s one-fourth of young people, showed disordered eating,” said Sarah Chase, VP of Communication. “Our chatbot and helpline have seen significant uptake this year, and we continue to offer vital screening tools for people who think they may have an eating disorder and want more information.”

Money raised from this NEDA Walk will help fund vital programs and resources focused on prevention, cures and access to quality care.

“Our NEDA Walks are a beautiful reflection of this diverse and hopeful community, and we are incredibly thankful for our energized, engaged and transformative volunteers who make these events possible. In 2023, we’ll be in more than 50 communities across the United States, bringing hope and building strength,” Chase said. “We’re here to ensure that everyone has access to the support they deserve. Our strength comes from the experience and knowledge of our volunteers.”

The Richmond walk begins at 10 a.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

Deep Run Park is located at 9900 Ridgefield Parkway in Richmond.

For more information, visit https://nedawalk.org/Richmond2023