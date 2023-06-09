Richmond Police detectives identify victim in Castlewood Road homicide

Richmond Police have identified the victim of the homicide on Castlewood Road on Monday as Darryl Talley, 61.

On Monday at approximately 4:15 a.m., Second Precinct patrol officers investigated a suspicious vehicle parked in the 3800 block of Castlewood Road and discovered an adult male, Talley, in the vehicle.

Talley had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective C. Tovar at (804) 646-6739 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.