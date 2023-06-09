Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsrichmond police detectives identify victim in castlewood road homicide
Virginia

Richmond Police detectives identify victim in Castlewood Road homicide

Chris Graham
Published date:
richmond virginia
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police have identified the victim of the homicide on Castlewood Road on Monday as Darryl Talley, 61.

On Monday at approximately 4:15 a.m., Second Precinct patrol officers investigated a suspicious vehicle parked in the 3800 block of Castlewood Road and discovered an adult male, Talley, in the vehicle.

Talley had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective C. Tovar at (804) 646-6739 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia air quality unhealthy: What that means for UVA baseball, other outdoor activities
2 Explainer: How the wildfires are impacting our physical and mental health
3 ‘Shelter is full’: Animal shelter waiving adoption fees for dogs Friday and Saturday
4 Lynchburg defeats Johns Hopkins, 7-6, to win D3 national baseball championship
5 UVA baseball coach Brian O’Connor seems to have mastered the transfer portal

Latest News

police fire rescue on scene
Local

Staunton: Crash involving sedan, tractor-trailer kills one, injures two others

Chris Graham
police lights at night
Local

New Jersey murder suspect among two arrested in raid on Waynesboro home

Chris Graham

Waynesboro and Albemarle County police made two arrests on Friday in connection with a local robbery and a murder in New Jersey.

cell phone
U.S./World

Virginia AG Miyares joins colleagues in push to end telemarketing calls

Rebecca Barnabi

Virginia AG Jason Miyares and 28 state attorneys general are calling on the FCC to take a tougher stand against companies.

uva baseball ncaa tournament
Sports

Duke scores two in the eighth, holds on for 5-4 win over Virginia in Game 1 of the Super Regionals

Chris Graham
U.S./World

UVA Health menopause expert discusses connection with Long COVID

Rebecca Barnabi
spring storm
Local

DEQ adds Shenandoah Valley, Northern Piedmont to Commonwealth’s drought watch advisory

Rebecca Barnabi
police car
Virginia

Forest man dies in single-vehicle crash in Bedford County

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy