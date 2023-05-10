Countries
newsrichmond opens week at erie with 10 1 loss
Sports

Richmond opens week at Erie with 10-1 loss

Chris Graham
Published date:

Richmond Flying SquirrelsThe Richmond Flying Squirrels lost their first series opener of the season in a 10-1 defeat to the Erie SeaWolves Tuesday night at UPMC Park.

Richmond (16-11) tied a season-high 10 runners left on base and went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position in the loss to Erie (13-15).

The Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, jumped to a 1-0 advantage in the top of the second inning. With Brett Auerbach at second base, Riley Mahan lined a single back to the mound and an Erie throwing error plated Auerbach to move Richmond ahead.

Erie stacked four runs in the bottom of the third inning against Richmond starter Nick Zwack (Loss, 0-1). Andrew Navigato tied the game with an RBI groundout and Luis Santana scored off a sacrifice fly. Dillon Dingler launched a two-run homer to give the SeaWolves a 4-1 lead.

Ben Malgeri hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth to push the SeaWolves advantage to 7-1.

The SeaWolves added three runs in the seventh inning to increase their advantage to 10-1. Grant Witherspoon drew a bases-loaded walk, Julio Rodriguez hit a run-scoring single and Diego Rincones drove in a run off a fielder’s choice.

Reliever Spencer Bivens tied his season-high four strikeouts over 3.1 innings and has notched seven strikeouts over his first two Double-A appearances. Raymond Burgos entered the game with two outs in the seventh and left the bases loaded. He held Erie scoreless in the eighth and closed the frame with back-to-back looking strikeouts.

Erie starter Keider Montero (Win, 1-0) notched eight strikeouts over five innings with one unearned run allowed.

The road trip continues Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 11:05 a.m. Right-handed pitcher Mason Black (0-2, 5.60) will make the start for the Flying Squirrels opposed by right-hander Ty Madden (0-1, 3.00).

After the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game set against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, from May 16-21. Next Tuesday is the Salute to Flamingos and the first 1,000 fans ages 15 and up will receive a Flingo the Flamingo and the Whacky Hot Dog Vendor bobblehead presented by Seredni Tire and Auto.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

