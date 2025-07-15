A Richmond man with seven prior felony convictions will serve seven years in prison after being caught with a firearm, cash and drugs.
Ernest Winfred Mealy, 30, was sentenced today for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl.
According to court documents, on Aug. 18, 2024, Richmond police observed Mealey with what appeared to be a firearm.
The officers approached Mealy and asked if he had a firearm, which he denied, according to police. When asked if he had a concealed weapons permit, Mealey did not respond and attempted to flee.
The officers pursued and tackled Mealey, at which point a firearm fell from Mealey’s shirt, police say.
Mealey also had a bag, from which officers allegedly recovered:
- $1,696 in cash
- a digital scale
- 48.14 grams of fentanyl
- 28.17 grams of cocaine
Mealy has faced charges in Richmond dating back more than a decade for a variety of offenses including robbery, malicious wounding, abduction and drug and gun possession.
