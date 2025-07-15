Home Richmond man to serve seven years in prison for distribution of cocaine, fentanyl
Richmond man to serve seven years in prison for distribution of cocaine, fentanyl

deadly fentanyl
(© Darwin Brandis – stock.adobe.com)

A Richmond man with seven prior felony convictions will serve seven years in prison after being caught with a firearm, cash and drugs.

Ernest Winfred Mealy, 30, was sentenced today for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl.

According to court documents, on Aug. 18, 2024, Richmond police observed Mealey with what appeared to be a firearm.

The officers approached Mealy and asked if he had a firearm, which he denied, according to police.  When asked if he had a concealed weapons permit, Mealey did not respond and attempted to flee.

The officers pursued and tackled Mealey, at which point a firearm fell from Mealey’s shirt, police say.

Mealey also had a bag, from which officers allegedly recovered:

  • $1,696 in cash
  • a digital scale
  • 48.14 grams of fentanyl
  • 28.17 grams of cocaine

Mealy has faced charges in Richmond dating back more than a decade for a variety of offenses including robbery, malicious wounding, abduction and drug and gun possession.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

