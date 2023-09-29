Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy
Richmond man shot and killed as he prepared to board GRTC bus Thursday morning
Police, Virginia

Richmond man shot and killed as he prepared to board GRTC bus Thursday morning

Crystal Graham
Published date:
richmond virginia
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

A 19-year-old Richmond man died from an apparent gunshot wound after being found unresponsive yesterday morning on the pavement at the rear door of a GRTC bus.

Ralshief Richardson was identified by Richmond Police detectives as the victim of the Richmond Highway homicide. Officers were called to the scene at approximately 7:30 a.m. and located Richardson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The GRTC bus was stopped at a bus stop in the southbound right lane of Richmond Highway, and detectives have determined the victim was preparing to board the bus at the time he was shot.

Detectives canvassed the area to interview witnesses and are collecting video from nearby businesses and video from the GRTC bus cameras.

Detectives have determined there were passengers on the bus at the time of the shooting who may have left the area.

The southbound lanes of Richmond Highway were closed to accommodate the investigation.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives ask passengers or anyone with information about this homicide to call Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Wife of man accused of killing service dog attempts to run down vet, second husky
2 Money Republicans want Youngkin: But he needs to win Virginia in November first
3 Augusta County BOS losing control of narrative that Seaton is alone in asking questions
4 Goodbye asphalt, hello open space: Waynesboro begins work on South River Preserve
5 Virginia has to learn how to win football games: It needs to start this weekend at Boston College

Latest News

police crime scene
Police, Virginia

Blood gang member sentenced to 21 years in prison for 2019 murder in Norfolk

Crystal Graham
prescription medication
Police, Virginia

Virginia pain clinic manager charged with health care fraud, illegal drug distribution

Crystal Graham

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging the former chief operating officer of area pain clinics with health care fraud and illegal drug distribution.

police
Local, Police

Augusta County: Attempted traffic stop leads to chase, deflated tire, crash, foot pursuit, fight

Crystal Graham

A Gordonsville man wanted for a fentanyl possession charge led Augusta County deputies on a pursuit on I-64 that ended on foot in Albemarle County.

Health, Virginia

UVA Health expands services with robot-assisted surgery at Culpeper Medical Center

Rebecca Barnabi
staunton
Culture, Local

On public display: Queen City participates in worldwide art festival

Rebecca Barnabi
student school test
Schools, Virginia

Chronic Absenteeism Task Force to develop resources, distribute action plans in Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
south river preserve
Environment, Local

Goodbye asphalt, hello open space: Waynesboro begins work on South River Preserve

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy