The Richmond Flying Squirrels got three hits and five RBIs from leadoff man Scott Bandura in an 11-7 win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Tuesday to pick up their ninth consecutive win, setting a new franchise record.

At the moment, the Flying Squirrels (9-1) have the best record of all 120 teams in Minor League Baseball.

Dayson Croes had three hits and three RBIs in the win

Scott Bandura led off the game with a double and scored later in the first on a groundout by Charlie Szykowny. The Yard Goats tied the score, 1-1, in the bottom of the first with an RBI single by Aidan Longwell, the only run allowed by Flying Squirrels starter Logan Martin over 4.1 innings.

Bo Davidson, the #7 prospect in the San Francisco Giants MiLB system, had a solo homer, his third of the season.











