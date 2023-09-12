Countries
Richmond: 31-year-old victim identified in Hull Street single-vehicle crash
Crystal Graham
Published date:
police lights at night
(© TheaDesign – stock.adobe.com)

The Richmond Police Department has identified the driver involved in the fatal single-vehicle crash on Hull Street on Sunday.

Jairo Vargas, 31, of Chester, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At approximately 2:01 a.m., officers were called to Hull Street for the report of a vehicle crash. Officers arrived and found a single vehicle that had been traveling southbound across the 14th Street Bridge before leaving the roadway and colliding with an embankment.

Vargas was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this fatal crash is asked to call Crash Team Investigator R. Jamison at (804) 646-1665 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

