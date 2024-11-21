Report shows progress being made on LGBTQ+ equality; ‘landscape remains challenging’

An assessment of LGBTQ+ equality found that among the 11 cities evaluated in Virginia, nine received a perfect score.

Across the country, a record-breaking 130 cities received a perfect score, up from only 11 in the the inaugural year of the survey in 2012.

This progress was made even as pressure has continued from states that pass laws and policies that seek to shut transgender people – particularly trans youth – out of public life.

“As a community and a people, we are interconnected. While certain federal and state anti-equality politicians continue to single people out to bully based on race or gender, local communities continue showing up for each other and fighting for our freedoms, our families and our futures,” said Fran Hutchins, executive director of Equality Federation Institute.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the educational arm of the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer civil rights organization, in collaboration with the Equality Federation, released the 13th edition of the Municipal Equality Index today.

2024 Municipal Equality Index, Virginia

Alexandria: 100 points

Arlington County: 100 points

Charlottesville: 100 points

Chesapeake: 80 points

Fairfax County: 100 points

Hampton: 100 points

Newport News: 100 points

Norfolk: 97 points

Richmond: 100 points

Roanoke: 100 points

Virginia Beach: 100 points

While there were none in Virginia, six cities nationwide scored zero points.

“While some cities are making progress, the overall landscape remains challenging,” said Hutchins.

“The Municipal Equality Index underscores the need to invest in local leaders, on-the-ground capacity and the fight for local protections wherever possible.”

Despite high scores, some states lack comprehensive non-discrimination protections and have state legislators actively hostile to LGBTQ+ equality.

Every year, the Municipal Equality Index scores the 50 state capitals, the 200 largest cities in the United States, the five largest cities or municipalities in each state, the cities home to the state’s two largest public universities, 75 cities and municipalities that have high proportions of same-sex couples, and 98 cities selected by HRC and Equality Federation state groups, members and supporters.

The full 2024 MEI report, including detailed scorecards for every city and a searchable score database, is available online.

