Report: Fatal single-vehicle crash reported in Richmond; one dead and two injured

One man is dead and two others face life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash at 1:54 a.m. this morning in Richmond.

Richmond Police are investigating the fatal vehicle crash that occurred this morning on Richmond Highway.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of Richmond Highway for the report of a vehicle that crashed into a pole near Courtland Street.

Officers arrived and found three adult male occupants injured in the vehicle.

One was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other injured males were transported to a local hospital with injuries that were considered life threatening.

The Richmond Police Department crash team was called to the scene and are investigating.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to call Sgt. D. Cuffley at (804) 646-3135 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.