Powerball jackpot climbs to $750 million for Wednesday night drawing

The Powerball jackpot has increased to $750 million for tonight’s drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery.

The estimated jackpot is the sixth largest in Powerball history.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Monday – white balls 2, 24, 34, 53, 58 and red Powerball 13. The Power Play multiplier was 2X. There was one $2 million winner and one $1 million winner in the July 10 drawing. There were also 28 tickets that won $50,000 prizes, and 12 tickets that won $100,000 prizes.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on April 19.

If a player wins the jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $750 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $378 million. Both prize options are before taxes.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Powerball drawing will take place tonight at 10:59 p.m. EST.