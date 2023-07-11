Countries
U.S. News

Still no winner: Powerball jackpot climbs to $725 million for Wednesday drawing

There was no winner in Monday night’s Powerball, and the jackpot has climbed to $725 million for the next drawing on Wednesday.

The $725 million jackpot is the seventh largest in Powerball history. No one from Virginia has won the top 10 Powerball jackpots.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 2, 24, 34, 53, 58 and red Powerball 13. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

Top-winning tickets in the Monday, July 10, drawing include two tickets, sold in California and Iowa, that matched all five white balls. The ticket in California won a $1 million prize, while the ticket in Iowa increased the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play feature for an additional dollar.

There were also 28 tickets that won $50,000 prizes, and 12 tickets that won $100,000 prizes.

Nationwide, the Powerball drawing produced more than 1.5 million winning tickets, with players winning lower-tier cash prizes worth a combined $14.1 million.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on April 19.

If a player wins the jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $725 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $366.2 million. Both prize options are before taxes.

If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5 percent each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. EST.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

  1. $2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – Calif.
  2. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – Calif., Fla., Tenn.
  3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – Wisc.
  4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Mass.
  5. $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – Wash.
  6. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – Maryland
  7. $725 Million (est.) – July 12, 2023
  8. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – Calif.
  9. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – Iowa, New York
  10. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – Calif., Wisc.

