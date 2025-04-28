Home Portsmouth Pavilion announces diverse lineup for 25th anniversary year
Arts, Virginia

Portsmouth Pavilion announces diverse lineup for 25th anniversary year

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Updated:
portsmouth pavilion
Portsmouth Pavilion, submitted

The Portsmouth Pavilion’s branding has a new look with an updated logo in the 25th anniversary year of the open-air venue.

Located along the banks of the Elizabeth River, the spring and summer lineup was also announced today.

The venue offers a capacity of 7,000 and hosts a wide range of performances and events including Travis Tritt, Kool & The Gang, pro wrestling and more.

Performances this season include:

  • May 17: Travis Tritt
  • May 24: Kool & The Gang
  • May 30: Denim and Diamonds Tour with King George, Sir Charles Jones, Marcellus The Singer, Cecily Wilborn and Fat Daddy
  • June 6: I Want My 80s Tour with Rick Springfield, John Waite, Wang Chung and John Cafferty
  • July 12: The Infamous Stringdusters and Leftover Salmon
  • July 18: Masters of the Mic with Doug E Fresh, Slick Rick, MC Lyte, EPMD and Arrested Development
  • July 19: VCW Pro Wresting
  • Aug. 9: The Temptations and The Four Tops
  • Aug. 29: The Australian Pink Floyd
  • Oct. 11: Grace and Glory Tour with Crowder

In the coming months, the Pavilion will look to expand its offering to include more alternative programming like dance showcases and sports competitions as well as festivals, community events and more.

“The Portsmouth Pavilion is a world-class waterfront venue, and this year, we are proud to celebrate its 25th anniversary and a legacy of unforgettable performances,” said Ken MacDonald, president of IMGoing Events. “As Virginia’s premier live-event producer, we’ve had the privilege of managing the Portsmouth Pavilion since 2005, and we’re excited to continue offering a diverse array of top-tier entertainment, from the hottest musical acts and festivals to an expanding lineup of alternative and non-traditional events.”

For more information, visit www.pavilionconcerts.com.

Portsmouth Pavilion

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 UVA Basketball alum Ty Jerome shines in playoff debut in Game 1 Cleveland win
2 Mailbag: Reader doesn’t like defense of Staunton Police for April 19 rally security
3 Tractor trailer driver suffers serious injuries after truck catches fire on I-81
4 Augusta County woman wanted in connection to Nelson County homicide
5 Tim Kaine and Mark Warner need to be more like Chris Van Hollen

Latest News

college basketball money NIL
Basketball

Maryland is paying Buzz Williams how much? Yeah, UVA Basketball is falling behind

Chris Graham
Big Meadows Lodge at Shenandoah National Park
Virginia

Shenandoah National Park: Big Meadows upgrade to result in power outages

Crystal Graham

There will be intermittent power outages in the Big Meadows area of Shenandoah National Park for approximately two weeks.

Dr. Ronald M. Howell Jr.
Economy, Education, Virginia

Howell appointed associate dean at Virginia State University College of Agriculture

Chris Graham

The College of Agriculture at Virginia State University is an underappreciated higher-education gem.

student child library books summer reading
Local

Friends of Staunton Library to hold terrace project groundbreaking May 6

Rebecca Barnabi
george allen
Economy, Politics, Virginia

Far-left lunatic George Allen joins lawsuit challenging dumb Trump tariffs

Chris Graham
Project grows
Education, Local

Project GROWS finalizes Strategic Plan, prepares for Waynesboro Farmers Market

Rebecca Barnabi
Gerry Connolly
Politics, Virginia

Gerry Connolly announces return of cancer, plans to step down at end of term

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status