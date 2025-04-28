The Portsmouth Pavilion’s branding has a new look with an updated logo in the 25th anniversary year of the open-air venue.

Located along the banks of the Elizabeth River, the spring and summer lineup was also announced today.

The venue offers a capacity of 7,000 and hosts a wide range of performances and events including Travis Tritt, Kool & The Gang, pro wrestling and more.

Performances this season include:

May 17: Travis Tritt

May 24: Kool & The Gang

May 30: Denim and Diamonds Tour with King George, Sir Charles Jones, Marcellus The Singer, Cecily Wilborn and Fat Daddy

June 6: I Want My 80s Tour with Rick Springfield, John Waite, Wang Chung and John Cafferty

July 12: The Infamous Stringdusters and Leftover Salmon

July 18: Masters of the Mic with Doug E Fresh, Slick Rick, MC Lyte, EPMD and Arrested Development

July 19: VCW Pro Wresting

Aug. 9: The Temptations and The Four Tops

Aug. 29: The Australian Pink Floyd

Oct. 11: Grace and Glory Tour with Crowder

In the coming months, the Pavilion will look to expand its offering to include more alternative programming like dance showcases and sports competitions as well as festivals, community events and more.

“The Portsmouth Pavilion is a world-class waterfront venue, and this year, we are proud to celebrate its 25th anniversary and a legacy of unforgettable performances,” said Ken MacDonald, president of IMGoing Events. “As Virginia’s premier live-event producer, we’ve had the privilege of managing the Portsmouth Pavilion since 2005, and we’re excited to continue offering a diverse array of top-tier entertainment, from the hottest musical acts and festivals to an expanding lineup of alternative and non-traditional events.”

For more information, visit www.pavilionconcerts.com.

