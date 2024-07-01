Countries
Politics, State/National

Poll: Majorities want both Joe Biden, Donald Trump dumped from 2024 election ballot

Chris Graham
Published date:
biden trump


A new Suffolk University poll out today tells us that 51 percent of voters think Democrats should dump Joe Biden as their presidential nominee, confirming what a lot of people have been thinking lately.

What people haven’t been saying out loud lately was also highlighted in the poll: that 54 percent of us think Republicans should dump Donald Trump.

When you dive into the numbers, what you see is consistency on the part of independents to dropping both.

Sixty-four percent of unaffiliated voters want the Dems to drop Biden; 63 percent want the GOP to drop Trump.

The divide amongst the partisans is, interesting: 41 percent of Democrats want their party to move on from Biden; just 14 percent of Republicans want Trump gone.

Takeaways:

  • We’re stuck right now in a lesser-of-two-evils doom loop, in which a majority of voters don’t want either of the presumptive major-party nominees.
  • Republicans, notoriously hard-headed, are sticking with Trump, despite the obvious – the felony convictions, the half a billion dollars of civil judgments, Jan. 6.
  • Democrats, notoriously fickle, are open to change.

Chris Graham



