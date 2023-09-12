Countries
Podcast: Virginia, now 0-2, looks to get back on track on Friday night in College Park
Podcast: Virginia, now 0-2, looks to get back on track on Friday night in College Park

Jerry Ratcliffe
Published date:

chris graham jerry ratcliffe“The Jerry Ratcliffe Show” looks back at UVA’s 36-35 loss to JMU in Week 2, and puts the focus on what the ‘Hoos can do to get their first win of the season on Friday night against former ACC rival Maryland.

Topics include:

  • Anthony Colandrea passed for 377 yards and two TDs against JMU. But he might not start in Week 3.
  • The run D has been getting pushed around, which Jerry points out is a huge issue for the Cavaliers, who thought going into the season that the D would be a strength.

Jerry also provides updates on UVA basketball recruiting, including the upcoming visit of Class of 2024 guard Kon Knueppel, the top target of coach Tony Bennett.

