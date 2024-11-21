Podcast: UVA Football preps for SMU, hoops face challenges in the Bahamas

It’s a busy week for UVA sports fans.

The UVA Football team has #12 SMU coming to town, and the basketball team is in the Bahamas getting ready for two games against Top 25 opponents.

AFP editor Chris Graham covers the big topics of the week.

Listen

On this podcast

Preview: A lot has to go right for UVA Football to pull upset of #12 SMU

The UVA Football program is one win away from going bowling for the first time since the 2019 Orange Bowl.

#12 SMU is one win away from a berth in the ACC Championship Game in its first season in the league.

Both have a lot to play for on Saturday (noon ET, ESPN2).

Injury report: ‘Hoos in, ‘Hoos out for UVA Football for this week’s game with #12 SMU

Tony Elliott confirmed on Tuesday that middle linebacker James Jackson will not be available for this weekend’s game with #12 SMU.

“He was nursing a foot, and then gave us everything he had and about 22 plays in, he couldn’t deal with the pain anymore,” Elliott said.

UVA Football: Tony Elliott is trying to convince himself to stick with Anthony Colandrea

You can hear Tony Elliott struggling with the call that he has to make with Anthony Colandrea, his sophomore starting quarterback, who has been struggling mightily, going back several weeks now.

Report Card: How did UVA Football do this year with the transfer portal?

Whatever happens over the next two weekends, UVA Football coach Tony Elliott is going to have a lot of work to do, and pretty much right away, to piece together a working roster for 2025.

How much is UVA Football getting for WVU games in Charlotte in 2026, 2032?

I got a flood of questions from readers about the upcoming two-game series between UVA Football and WVU, with game dates announced for 2026 and 2032, and the games being played in Charlotte.

Jones pleads guilty to Nov. 13, 2022, murders of three UVA Football players

The University of Virginia student who shot and killed three UVA Football players and wounded two others in a Nov. 13, 2022, mass shooting on Grounds has pleaded guilty to charges connected to the case, avoiding a trial that had been set to begin in January.

UVA Basketball: #11 Tennessee is up next for the ‘Hoos, down in the Bahamas

I couldn’t pull the trigger on scheduling myself to go to the Bahamas with UVA Basketball, which I’m now regretting, with light snow in the forecast for the Valley on Thursday and Friday.