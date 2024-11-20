Countries
Injury report: ‘Hoos in, ‘Hoos out for UVA Football for this week’s game with #12 SMU

Chris Graham
Published date:
UVA Football coach Tony Elliott confirmed on Tuesday that middle linebacker James Jackson will not be available for this weekend’s game with #12 SMU.

“He was nursing a foot, and then gave us everything he had and about 22 plays in, he couldn’t deal with the pain anymore,” Elliott said.

Pro Football Focus had Jackson at 18 snaps in the 35-14 loss at #6 Notre Dame on Saturday. He had two tackles and a 54.3 game grade.

On the season, Jackson has been in on 403 snaps, with 40 tackles and a 54.8 PFF season grade.

UVA Football injury updates

  • Safety Corey Thomas (538 snaps, 42 tackles, 77.7 PFF grade) is out for this weekend after suffering a head injury in the Notre Dame game.
  • Offensive lineman Blake Steen (626 snaps, 65.7 PFF grade), nose tackle Jahmeer Carter (488 snaps, 21 tackles, 11 QB pressures, one sack, 61.1 PFF grade) and defensive end Terrell Jones (254 snaps, 20 tackles, seven QB pressures, 59.0 PFF grade) are all good to go for SMU.
  • Linebacker Kam Robinson (422 snaps, 52 tackles, 12 QB pressures, three sacks, one INT, 61.1 PFF grade) is “probable,” per Elliott. “He’s been battling that shoulder all year. We knew that it was going to be week-to-week,” Elliott said.
  • Wideout Trell Harris (13 catches/18 targets, 201 yards, two TDs, 69.9 PFF grade) is a no-go for Saturday. “He’s been doing a lot of running and conditioning on the side. He should be back in practice tomorrow, but I don’t think he’ll be ready for this week,” Elliott said.

