Injury report: ‘Hoos in, ‘Hoos out for UVA Football for this week’s game with #12 SMU

UVA Football coach Tony Elliott confirmed on Tuesday that middle linebacker James Jackson will not be available for this weekend’s game with #12 SMU.

“He was nursing a foot, and then gave us everything he had and about 22 plays in, he couldn’t deal with the pain anymore,” Elliott said.

Pro Football Focus had Jackson at 18 snaps in the 35-14 loss at #6 Notre Dame on Saturday. He had two tackles and a 54.3 game grade.

On the season, Jackson has been in on 403 snaps, with 40 tackles and a 54.8 PFF season grade.