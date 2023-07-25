Podcast: Hall of Famer Ronde Barber talks with Hall of Famer Jerry Ratcliffe

Host Jerry Ratcliffe talks with former Virginia star Ronde Barber about his upcoming induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and his outstanding career with the Cavaliers and Tampa Bay Bucs.
Host Jerry Ratcliffe talks with former Virginia star Ronde Barber about his upcoming induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and his outstanding career with the Cavaliers and Tampa Bay Bucs.
Last fall marked 20 years since I started college at Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg. When I graduated in May 2006, it was UMW.
Ahead of Friday’s 100th anniversary of the Equal Rights Amendment, a Virginia Congresswoman compelled the U.S. House to vote.