Norfolk Police seek information on 16-year-old teen runaway

Norfolk Police are asking for help from the public to locate 16-year-old runaway Zacharia F. Nickson, who was last seen on March 31 near Norview High School.

Nickson is approximately 5-feet-4-inches tall, 110 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a navy-blue hoodie with cream and gold coloring on the front, blue jeans, and Nike sneakers.

Police are concerned for his well-being, and ask anyone who may have information about his whereabouts to call the Norfolk Police Department’s non-emergency number (757) 441-5610.