Norfolk Police make arrest in shooting in Cookout parking lot that killed New Mexico man

A 29-year-old Norfolk man is in custody following a shooting on East Little Creek Road on Monday that left one man dead, and another injured.

According to Norfolk Police, officers were dispatched to the Cookout parking lot located at 720 East Little Creek Road at 1:25 a.m. Monday for the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Jason C. Allred, 25, of New Mexico, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Allred was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Another man suffered a graze wound and received medical treatment at the scene for his injuries.

Parker has been charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm.

Parker is being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.