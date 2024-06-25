Countries
Home Norfolk Police make arrest in shooting in Cookout parking lot that killed New Mexico man
State/National

Norfolk Police make arrest in shooting in Cookout parking lot that killed New Mexico man

Chris Graham
Published date:
norfolk virginia beach
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

A 29-year-old Norfolk man is in custody following a shooting on East Little Creek Road on Monday that left one man dead, and another injured.

According to Norfolk Police, officers were dispatched to the Cookout parking lot located at 720 East Little Creek Road at 1:25 a.m. Monday for the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Jason C. Allred, 25, of New Mexico, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Allred was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Another man suffered a graze wound and received medical treatment at the scene for his injuries.

Parker has been charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm.

Parker is being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

