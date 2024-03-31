Norfolk man arrested in shooting, murder of 35-year-old Virginia woman

A 35-year-old Norfolk woman is dead following a shooting on Dudley Avenue Wednesday night.

Jessica Ayers, 35, was taken to the hospital for treatment after the incident, but she later died from her injuries.

Quinton D. Wade, 37, of Norfolk, has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm. Wade was taken into custody on Thursday and is being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Dudley Avenue on March 27 around 10 p.m. for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Ayers suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The investigation led to the arrest of Wade the following day.