No winner in Powerball; jackpot increases to $1.55 billion for Monday drawing
Crystal Graham
Published date:
powerball lottery tickets
(© The Toidi – stock.adobe.com)

The billion-dollar Powerball jackpot is still waiting to be won, after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night. The jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.55 billion for the next drawing on Monday night.

Saturday’s drawing was for white balls 47, 54, 57, 60, 65 and red Powerball 19. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

Monday’s estimated jackpot ranks as the third largest in the Powerball game and fourth largest among U.S. lottery jackpots.

The Powerball drawing on Saturday night produced more than 4.5 million winning tickets across the country, including 10 tickets that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes.

Two tickets matched all five white balls and increased the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play feature for an additional $1 per play.

Other big wins include 85 tickets that won $50,000 prizes, and 27 tickets that won $150,000 prizes.

The upcoming drawing on Monday will be the 35th drawing in the jackpot run, and the first time in Powerball history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19, when a ticket in California won a jackpot worth $1.08 billion.

If a player wins the jackpot on Monday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.55 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $679.8 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5 percent each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. All Virginia Lottery profits, including those from the sale of Powerball tickets, go to K-12 education in Virginia. In fiscal year 2023, the lottery raised more than $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

