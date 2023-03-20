Countries
news new dominion bookshop to host poets matt macfarland and stephen cushman
Culture

New Dominion Bookshop to host poets Matt MacFarland and Stephen Cushman

Crystal Graham
Published:

new dominion bookshop charlottesvilleNew Dominion Bookshop will host an in-person reading with poets Matt MacFarland and Stephen Cushman on Saturday, April 15, at 4 p.m..

MacFarland will be reading from his recent work, and Cushman will be reading from his new collection, Keep the Feast.

This in-person event is free to attend and open to the public.

MacFarland has been a finalist for prizes from New Issues Press and Nimrod International Journal. His poems have appeared in Ecotone, The Southern Review, December, Third Coast, Grist,  Memorious, Fugue, Mid-American Review and elsewhere.

He is a graduate of the MFA program at the University of Virginia and lives in Charlottesville, where he works as an editor for S&P Global Sustainable1.

Cushman’s newest book of poems, Keep the Feast (LSU, 2022), joins half a dozen others, most recent among them Hothead (LSU, 2018) and The Red List (LSU, 2014). He is general editor of the fourth edition of The Princeton Encyclopedia of Poetry and Poetics (2012) and Robert C. Taylor Professor of English at the University of Virginia.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E. Main St. in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

