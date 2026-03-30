Risky move by NC State AD Boo Corrigan, who appears to be ready to hire career assistant Justin Gainey to be the new head basketball coach, replacing the slimy Will Wade, who slithered back to LSU last week.

Gainey has a solid pedigree as an assistant, spending the last five seasons as the top assistant on the staff of Tennessee coach Rick Barnes, after stints as an assistant at Elon, Appalachian State, Santa Clara, Arizona and Marquette.

Not questioning the coaching chops here, but he’s never been the big whistle, not even at a lower-level program.

It can be a big move over, that 18 inches from the seat to the left or right of the head coach over to the hot seat.

Gainey played at State from 1996-2000; he was a glue guy, averaging 6.9 points in 29.9 minutes per game over his four seasons in Raleigh.