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NC State set to hire former Pack player Justin Gainey as new basketball coach

Chris Graham
Published date:
ACC Tournament 2026
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

Risky move by NC State AD Boo Corrigan, who appears to be ready to hire career assistant Justin Gainey to be the new head basketball coach, replacing the slimy Will Wade, who slithered back to LSU last week.

Gainey has a solid pedigree as an assistant, spending the last five seasons as the top assistant on the staff of Tennessee coach Rick Barnes, after stints as an assistant at Elon, Appalachian State, Santa Clara, Arizona and Marquette.

Not questioning the coaching chops here, but he’s never been the big whistle, not even at a lower-level program.

It can be a big move over, that 18 inches from the seat to the left or right of the head coach over to the hot seat.

Gainey played at State from 1996-2000; he was a glue guy, averaging 6.9 points in 29.9 minutes per game over his four seasons in Raleigh.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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