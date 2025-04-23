Home NBC29 meteorologist charged with sex extortion, more victims sought
joshua fitzpatrick former nbc29 meteorologist
LinkedIn screenshot of Joshua Fitzpatrick’s page; mugshot courtesy ACPD

A former NBC29 meteorologist is facing charges after he allegedly recorded a video of a consensual sex encounter and later extorted the victim.

Joshua W. Fitzpatrick, 42, of Charlottesville, was arrested on Tuesday in Ohio and is awaiting extradition to Virginia.

Fitzpatrick left NBC29 in early March, according to the TV station. He reportedly relocated to Ohio shortly after the investigation began on Feb. 28.

According to the Albemarle County Police Department, the sexual extortion investigation began after the victim reported an assault. The victim told police that after a consensual sexual encounter, they were extorted and threatened with the release of a video taken unknowingly and without their consent.

Detectives believe that there could be additional victims.

On April 9, the department obtained warrants for Fitzpatrick for felony sexual extortion and unlawful creation of image of another.

ACPD is asking anyone who may have had a sexual encounter with Fitzpatrick to contact Detective M. Schneider with ACPD’s criminal investigations division at (434) 296-5807.

Fitzpatrick’s background and career

According to Fitzpatrick’s LinkedIn profile, he was a meteorologist at NBC29, CW29 and WeatherNation in Charlottesville.

He previously worked at WSAZ-TV, Tri-State’s CW, MyZtv and WOAY-TV. He also won the Best of Charlottesville TV Personality in 2018 and 2019 and was the winner of favorite local celebrity in The Daily Progress.

He has more than 128,000 followers on Facebook, an honor he claims puts him among the top 25 meteorologists in the nation on social media. His last post on the platform was yesterday at noon. It featured a sunset.

Fitzpatrick is a 2005 graduate of Mississippi State University.

