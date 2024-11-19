Myrtle Beach man arrested after threats to kill news reporter, blow up her house

A Myrtle Beach, S.C., man was arrested on Friday morning after he made a series of violent and hate-based threats to a news reporter.

Austin Suman, 35, allegedly threatened to kill a New York-based reporter and her family and blow up her house.

The arrest was announced by Damian Williams, the United States attorney for the Southern district of New York, and James E. Dennehy, the assistant director in charge of the New York field office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Suman will be brought to the Southern district of New York to be presented in White Plains federal court.

“The charges against the defendant demonstrate our resolve to work at lightning speed to neutralize threats against the press which serves a vital role in our democracy,” said Williams. “To any individual who dares to cross the line and make hate-based threats against members of our press: you will be found, and you will be held accountable for your actions.”

His threats appeared motivated by an article the reporter wrote several years ago, which related to Suman’s arrest for threatening a former roommate with a firearm, resulting in his guns being taken away.

“His alleged threats to inflict significant harm with firearms and explosives were delivered with intimidation and prejudice,” said Dennehy. “Hiding behind a screen will not prevent the FBI’s pursuit of those who target others with hateful messages of violence and death.”

On Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, Suman sent message over Facebook and email threatening a news reporter based in Orange County, New York, according to the criminal complaint.

Suman’s threats also appeared motivated by gender, race, ethnicity and national origin.

“You are a dumb spick, we [are] coming for you.”

“I will end you and your family.”

“You better stay in [N]ew [Y]ork.”

“I can blow your house off [its] foundation tread lightly.”

“I have more guns than ever,” including “ful[ly] auto[matic]” weapons.

“[D]umb fuckin cunt . . . female journalist what a joke.”

“[D]umb Mexican.”

“We are going to deport your family all of them . . . [u]seless life. Dumb bitch. I would drag you by your legs naked with my horse.”

“Guess what I have now? More [guns] than you or your family might know. Fucking spicks.”

Suman is charged with:

Threatening interstate communications, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in priso

Willfully making a threat involving explosives, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison

Interstate stalking, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison

The maximum potential sentences in this case are prescribed by Congress; sentencing of the defendant will be determined by a judge.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Reyhan Watson is in charge of the prosecution.

