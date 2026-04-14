Nats need to put ugly loss to bed

The worst time to give up 16 runs is when you’re going up against the reigning Cy Young winner.

Paul Skenes (3-1, 4.00 ERA) barely broke a sweat, holding Washington to one run on one hit, and one base on balls, in six innings in a 16-5 win on Monday.

Since Skenes was rocked in his Opening Day start – five runs in two-thirds of an inning – he has been Paul Skenes again: 17.1 IP, 17 Ks, five BBs, three runs, six hits, a 1.56 ERA.

Details

First pitch : 6:40 p.m. ET

: 6:40 p.m. ET Broadcast: MLB.TV

Pitching probables

WAS: PJ Poulin (2-0, 4.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP)

(2-0, 4.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP) PIT: Mitch Keller (1-0, 1.00 ERA, 0.94 WHIP)

O’s, winners of three straight, want to build on big rally

Baltimore (9-7) trailed Arizona (9-8) 7-1 in the sixth, but the O’s stormed back, with two homers from Jeremiah Jackson Jr., one of them a sixth-inning grand slam, and a go-ahead two-run shot from Pete Alonso to post a 9-7 win on Monday.

Jackson had five homers in 183 plate appearances in 2025; he has three in 46 plate appearances in 2026, along with a .318 BA and .872 OPS.

Alonso, the splash free-agent acquisition in the offseason, has struggled at the plate in his first season in Baltimore, but last night, he was 2-for-3 with a homer and a double; the homer was his second of the season, and he raised his batting average to .213, and OPS to .691.

Details

First pitch : 6:35 p.m. ET

: 6:35 p.m. ET Broadcast: MASN

Pitching probables

AZ : Merrill Kelly – first start in 2026 season

: – first start in 2026 season BAL: Trevor Rogers (2-0, 1.89 ERA, 1.05 WHIP)

Shopping for O’s, Nats fans

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