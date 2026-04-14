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MLB Today: O’s send Trevor Rogers out in effort to extend winning streak

Chris Graham
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Nats need to put ugly loss to bed

Washington Nationals The worst time to give up 16 runs is when you’re going up against the reigning Cy Young winner.

Paul Skenes (3-1, 4.00 ERA) barely broke a sweat, holding Washington to one run on one hit, and one base on balls, in six innings in a 16-5 win on Monday.

Since Skenes was rocked in his Opening Day start – five runs in two-thirds of an inning – he has been Paul Skenes again: 17.1 IP, 17 Ks, five BBs, three runs, six hits, a 1.56 ERA.

Details

  • First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Broadcast: MLB.TV

Pitching probables

  • WAS: PJ Poulin (2-0, 4.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP)
  • PIT: Mitch Keller (1-0, 1.00 ERA, 0.94 WHIP)

O’s, winners of three straight, want to build on big rally

baltimore orioles
Photo: © Andreas Prott/stock.adobe.com

Baltimore (9-7) trailed Arizona (9-8) 7-1 in the sixth, but the O’s stormed back, with two homers from Jeremiah Jackson Jr., one of them a sixth-inning grand slam, and a go-ahead two-run shot from Pete Alonso to post a 9-7 win on Monday.

Jackson had five homers in 183 plate appearances in 2025; he has three in 46 plate appearances in 2026, along with a .318 BA and .872 OPS.

Alonso, the splash free-agent acquisition in the offseason, has struggled at the plate in his first season in Baltimore, but last night, he was 2-for-3 with a homer and a double; the homer was his second of the season, and he raised his batting average to .213, and OPS to .691.

Details

  • First pitch: 6:35 p.m. ET
  • Broadcast: MASN

Pitching probables

  • AZMerrill Kelly – first start in 2026 season
  • BALTrevor Rogers (2-0, 1.89 ERA, 1.05 WHIP)

Shopping for O’s, Nats fans

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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