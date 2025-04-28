The 14th annual School Food Drive reached a historic milestone, delivering 17,642 pounds of food (the equivalent of 16,791 meals) to individuals and families experiencing hunger.

All donations benefited the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

The 2025 fundraiser marks the largest collection to date, bringing the total number of meals provided since the drive’s inception in 2011 to 100,766.

Student leaders Lily Stendig of Albemarle High School and Sofia Smith of Tandem Friends School spearheaded the 2025 fundraiser. Their leadership inspired participation from more schools across a broader geographical area, marking a significant milestone in the effort to eradicate hunger in the region.

“This record-breaking year highlights the incredible dedication and compassion of our students and schools. Surpassing the milestone of 100,000 meals is a truly remarkable accomplishment and a clear example of the impact we can achieve when we unite as a community,” Stendig said.

The food drive expanded its reach in 2025 and united 33 schools. Among the new participants were five schools from the Greater Charlottesville area and 10 from the Shenandoah Valley, in a record-breaking collaboration. Their contributions have strengthened the initiative’s impact, ensuring more families have access to essential resources.

Since 2011, the School Food Drive has provided a cumulative total of 119,533 pounds of food for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, equal to 100,766 meals for individuals and families living with food insecurity.

“Being part of this year’s food drive has been an incredible experience. Seeing so many schools come together and contribute to a record-breaking collection shows just how powerful our community can be. Every meal we provide makes a real difference for families in need, and I’m proud to have been part of this milestone moment,” Smith said.

Organized by local students, schools and community partners, the annual initiative continues to grow in size and impact. The 2025 expansion into Valley schools has strengthened its reach and demonstrated the potential of collective action to address food insecurity.

Participating schools for the 2025 drive included:

Agnor Elementary School

Monticello High School

Albemarle High School

Mountaintop Montessori School

Albemarle Montessori School

Murray Elementary School

Bessie Weller Elementary

Peabody School

Brownsville Elementary School

Red Hill Elementary School

Buffalo Gap High School

Renaissance School

Buffalo Gap Middle School

Staunton High School

Charlottesville Waldorf School

Staunton Montessori School

Churchville Elementary School

Stone Robinson Elementary School

Covenant School (Lower School)

Stony Point Elementary School

Covenant School (Upper School)

Stuarts Draft Middle School

Crozet Elementary School

Tandem Friends School

Field School

Trailblazer Elementary School

Greenbrier Elementary School

William Perry Elementary School

Henley Middle School

Journey Middle School

J. Frank Hillyard Middle School

Lacey Spring Elementary School

Johnson Elementary School

“The dedication and hard work of these young people and the community deserve to be celebrated. Reaching the milestone of 100,000 meals provided is a shared achievement. We are thankful for their efforts. The food and grocery items gathered will provide immediate relief and bring a positive impact within our community,” Livia Marrs, the Food Bank’s Volunteer and Food Drive Manager, said.

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is the largest hunger-relief organization serving Western and Central Virginia. Founded in 1981, the Food Bank serves 25 counties and 8 cities through distribution centers in Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Winchester and its headquarters in Verona. Each month, the Food Bank supports an average of 148,200 guest visits, reaching record numbers of Virginians through a network of nearly 400 community partners— food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and program sites. As a partner food bank of Feeding America®, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank pledges to continue innovating and adapting to secure, store, and distribute more food to more individuals, families, children and seniors experiencing hunger.

