news methods to make christmas leftovers last for days weeks months
News & Views

Methods to make Christmas leftovers last for days, weeks, months

Crystal Graham
Published:
charcuterie board
Photo by Crystal Abbe Graham

Planning your holiday meal? A Virginia Tech food safety expert has some tips to ensure favorite holiday classics are safely enjoyed in the days, weeks and even months that follow.

“Depending on your holiday food of choice – whether its meat, poultry, seafood or vegetarian – the key is to keep food out of the danger zone, which is the temperature between 41 and 135 degrees. It’s important that foods pass through this range as quickly as possible. Keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold,” said Alexis Hamilton, a postdoctoral associate and incoming assistant professor of food processing microbiology in the Department of Food Science and Technology.

Hamilton recommends the following tips to ensure food safety:

  • If you are working with foods fresh from the oven or stove, once removed and placed on the table or tray, there are about four hours to consume, store, or reheat. For foods that were kept in the refrigerator, the time increases to six hours. At that point, a decision must be made to eat, store, or throw out the remaining foods.
  • For storing hot foods, it’s important to let them cool a bit before placing them in either the fridge or freezer.
  • A general rule of thumb, regardless of the type of food, is to toss those leftovers within three to four days of being placed in the fridge.

While this isn’t a lot of time, Hamilton has some methods to maximize leftovers.

“One trick I like to use is to put meals onto plates and place the amount for a few days in the fridge and put the rest in the freezer, where the foods will safely keep for a few months,” she said.

The longer that foods are in the freezer, the more moisture evaporation will occur. While the food is safe to eat anywhere from one to three months, the taste will not be the same when stored for that length of time.

“If you like holiday foods the best after a few weeks, I would suggest that you freeze the meal on day it’s made and defrost it when you want to eat it,” said Hamilton.

Safe storage times of popular holiday foods when stored and sealed properly with airtight heavy-duty foil, plastic wrap, or freezer paper; or when placed the package inside a plastic storage bag:

  • Cooked poultry: Three to four days in the fridge, four months in the freezer
  • Cooked meat: Three to four days in the fridge, two to three months in the freezer
  • Cooked fish: Three to four days in the fridge, four to six months in the freezer
  • Cooked ham: Three to four days if sliced, a week if whole in the fridge. Cooked ham lasts one to two months in the freezer.
  • Cooked bacon lasts up to a week in the fridge and two to three months in the freezer.
  • Macaroni and cheese: three to four days in the fridge and up to two months in the freezer.
  • Casserole-style foods: Three to four days in the fridge and up to four months in the freezer.

If food has been stored for longer than the FDA-recommended times, there are some warning signs that the food has gone bad:

  • Has a weird taste
  • Has a funny texture
  • Smells abnormal
  • Has something growing on it

“When in doubt, throw it out,” Hamilton said.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

