Melissa Douty headlines X2 Comedy at Court Square Theater April 15

The X2 Comedy Series returns to Court Square Theater on Saturday, April 15, with high quality clean-ish comedy by local, regional and national touring comedians.

The lineup includes headliner Melissa Douty with Donna Lewis, Jay Zehr, Chris Womack and Dawn Davis Womack.

Douty hails from Salem. In 2019, she made the Top 100 comedians in the country for the World Series of Comedy Main Event in St. Louis. Known for her clean comedy, down-home charm and quick wit, Douty appeals to fans young and old. She served as a judge in the first Comedy Pageant FUNdraiser at Court Square Theater in October 2022.

Lewis is a comedian, sketch and improv performer from Hampton. A graduate of the Virginia Beach Funnybone Comedy School, she works for NASA by day and presents comedy by night. Lewis placed first in The World Series of Comedy One Night Event at Court Square Theater in 2019 and recently opened for Maria Bamford. She produces and hosts a monthly Diversity Improv Jam and teaches improv workshops at comedy festivals.

Zehr is a playwright, actor, director, filmmaker, songwriter, ventriloquist, dog walker and the third-best ex-Mennonite stand-up comedian in the Shenandoah Valley. He’s a comedy legend around Harrisonburg, gracing Court Square Theater’s stage on countless occasions since 1985.

Chris Womack is a James Madison University professor who has been educating and entertaining students for 29 years now takes his comedy off campus as a regular host and performer for X2 Comedy shows. He has performed in Harrisonburg, Rockingham, Elkton, Winchester and inside a cave with Lachlan Patterson at Melrose Caverns.

Dawn Davis Womack is a comedian, producer and podcaster. She took comedy classes in D.C. to face her fears of doing it. She’s since performed in D.C., Los Angeles, St. Louis, throughout Virginia and recently opened for Lachlan Patterson in the first cave comedy shows. In 2018, she started X2 Comedy, and three years later launched Virginia is For Laughers, a podcast about all things non-hiking in the Shenandoah Valley. Davis Womack brings a warmth, charm and “we are family” vibe to the stage and her podcast. Her comedy is based on true life stories and observations.

“We love creating – along with our audience – an experience that brings more joy and laughter into our world,” said Dawn Davis Womack. “These shows make for a great date night, fun time with friends, an oasis of self-love, or a unique team building activity,” she added. “Plus, we love throwing out free t-shirts at the Court Square Theater shows.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show.

Tickets for the X2 Comedy event are $20 or $25 at door and are available online at courtsquaretheater.org.