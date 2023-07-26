Countries
Mega Millions lottery drawing set for Friday night nears $1 billion jackpot
U.S. News

Crystal Graham
mega millions lottery tickets
(© The Toidi – stock.adobe.com)

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday will be a big one with an estimated prize at $910 million. Mega Millions has surpassed the $1 billion jackpot four times in the past.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 3, 5, 6, 44 and 61, plus the gold Mega Ball 25.

The jackpot was last won in New York on April 18.

In the July 25 drawing, there were a total of 2,519,403 winning tickets at all prize levels. Two tickets matched all five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize. One, sold in Texas, is worth $4 million because it included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase), which was 4X on Tuesday night. The other was sold in Maryland and wins the standard $1 million prize.

Across the country, 54 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the third-tier prize. Seven of those tickets are worth $40,000 each, because they also included the optional Megaplier. The other 47 win the standard $10,000 each.

Since the last jackpot was won on April 18, there have been a total of more than 23.2 million winning tickets at all non-jackpot prize levels, ranging from $2 up to $4 million. These include 41 second-tier prizes of $1 million or more, won in 20 different jurisdictions from coast to coast: California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets are $2 each; in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

The next drawing will be held Friday at 11 p.m. Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

