Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news mbu to upgrade auditorium music and film equipment with 150000 grant
Local

MBU to upgrade auditorium, music and film equipment with $150,000 grant

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:

Thanks to an unexpected phone call in 2016, Mary Baldwin University’s main public events forum, James D. Francis Auditorium, is getting an upgrade.

A trust executor “called out-of-the-blue saying they had some extra funds to disperse and encouraged us to apply [for a grant],” MBU’s Music Department Chair and Professor Lise Keiter said of the Rea Trust.

Music and film programs will receive upgrades with the $150,000 gift, including state-of-the-art stage lighting, live-streaming equipment and studio recording system. This will be the seventh grant from the Texas-based trust awarded to support MBU arts since 2017, with a total of $1 million in donations.

“This latest grant continues the generous legacy of Isabel McClintic Rea, a music major who graduated from Mary Baldwin in 1939,” MBU President Pamela R. Fox said. “These gifts have funded critical projects and dramatically improved learning experiences for our music and performing arts majors. We are enormously grateful for this funding, as the arts have been central to our institution since its founding.”

The Trust was established in 2009.

“Students working in theatre, art, music and dance have profoundly profited from transformations the trust’s generosity have made possible,” Gold College of Arts and Sciences Dean and Vice President Paul Menzer wrote in his and Keiter’s latest grant proposal to Rea Trust.

Previous donations upgraded heating and cooling systems at MBU, renovated classrooms, art studios, lobbies and the theatre of Bertie Murphy Deming Fine Arts Center. Donations also purchased new Steinway pianos and repaired existing pianos in the music department.

Menzer says the latest round of funding will primarily focus on improvements for Francis Auditorium such as state-of-the-art LED stage lighting system with modern, user-friendly controls, augmented by professional quality audio and video equipment — including a 4k projector, speakers, cameras and microphones. The auditorium will become equipped with top-of-line live streaming capabilities.

Remaining grant money will purchase new electronic keyboards and studio-grade recording equipment for the music lab, and new cameras, lights, microphones, post-production computers and monitors for the film lab.

“Our focus here turns to students exploring creative expression in new media,” wrote Menzer in the proposal. MBU wants to open new doors of possibility for “young pioneers in both digital and traditional filmmaking, as well as sound and recording expression.”

Installation of the new equipment is expected to be completed by December 2023.

“The arts have long held a place of prominence at Mary Baldwin,” Menzer said. “And we aim to continue to offer arts programs of superior quality by keeping our facilities and equipment up-to-date, by expanding the range of creative expression available to students, and enhancing access to events offerings through enhanced in-person experiences and high-quality online streaming.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

1 Show me the money! Super Bowl betting likely to exceed $1 billion
2 MBU to upgrade auditorium, music and film equipment with $150,000 grant
3 Real estate agents beware if seller is looking to unload land for fast cash
4 Laurie’s Chocolates comes full circle in Staunton with popularity of ‘Harry Potter’
5 Naked and afraid: My daily struggle to break my pandemic drinking habit

Latest News

football money
Sports

Show me the money! Super Bowl betting likely to exceed $1 billion

Crystal Graham
virginia realtors logo
Virginia

Real estate agents beware if seller is looking to unload land for fast cash

Crystal Graham

Across Virginia, and in neighboring states, real estate licensees are seeing a sharp increase in scams involving fraudulent buyers and sellers.

chocolate wine pairing orchard creek restaurant
Culture

Laurie’s Chocolates comes full circle in Staunton with popularity of ‘Harry Potter’

Crystal Graham

Local chocolatier Laurie Douglass has turned a hobby into a full-time business with Laurie’s Chocolates. Douglass was taking a break from prepping 80 bags of sea salt toffee for delivery to Afton Mountain Vineyards.

anxiety mental health
Perspectives

Naked and afraid: My daily struggle to break my pandemic drinking habit

Chris Graham
pedestrians in crosswalk
Local

VDOT public hearing will gather input on Route 11 pedestrian project in Lexington

Rebecca Barnabi
vdot logo
Local

Route 522 in Frederick County to reopen Friday after January rockslide debris removed

Rebecca Barnabi
constitution
Perspectives

The problem with speech control: The real history of America is endlessly shocking

Robert C. Koehler

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy