Live Coverage: #11 Virginia faces Syracuse, looks to get back on track after mid-week loss

Virginia is the team ranked 11th, but Syracuse is ahead of the Cavaliers in the ACC pecking order right now, with a 3-1 league mark.

The two tip at 5:07 p.m. at JPJ and on the ACC Network. I’m in Section 107 with the rest of the media, and I’ll be blogging with updates, analysis and whatever else.

Pregame thinking out loud

Virginia (10-3, 2-2 ACC) needs fix issues on the defensive end that were costly in a 68-65 loss at Pitt on Tuesday.

The Cavaliers gave up 45 points in the second half in the defeat, blowing a 12-point second half lead.

“We still had a chance, but that won’t cut it defensively. We’ll just have to get back and go back to the drawing board,” coach Tony Bennett told reporters after the loss.

Virginia also went through a painful-to-watch 5:50 scoring drought in the second half, coinciding, disastrously, with the defensive lapse, keying a 14-0 run that got Pitt back into the game, after the Cavaliers that had dominated the first 24 minutes.

This from a team that ranked in the top five nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency in November in a six-game stretch that included wins over Baylor, Illinois and Michigan, but has averaged just 1.018 points per possession over its past seven games, a total that would rank 182nd nationally for the full season.

Bennett acknowledged in the Pitt postgame that he’s still trying to figure out lineups and his rotation.

The biggest issue to him, though, is getting things right on the defensive end.

“One of the deals that we have with the team is, you know, high accountability in the areas of max effort and alertness in our system,” Bennett said. “There’ll be grace in other areas, if you miss shots, things happen. But one thing we can’t do, I don’t know, it looks like it came a little easy. In the first half, there were good stretches of defense. But I didn’t see, you know, we weren’t connected.

Looks like we got the good Franklin, and the bad BVP

Armaan Franklin has hit three threes as Virginia leads, 13-9, at the first media timeout (14:42/1st.)

Virginia led 13-9 before Bennett went to the bench for Reece Beekman and Kadin Shedrick, each with an early foul.

Ben Vander Plas is in for Shedrick. He missed his first shot, and open three off a nice look from Kihei Clark, and then turned the ball over on Virginia’s next possession.

If things go according to the way they’ve been going, this is a two point, two rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench game for BVP.

Torrid from three

Bennett’s teams at Virginia traditionally run good offense against Syracuse’s 2-3 zone, and they’re doing so tonight, to this point.

Virginia is 5-of-8 from three, and has six assists on its seven made baskets.

It’s 20-11 at the 10:38 media timeout.

Timeout: Boeheim

Jim Boeheim called a TO at the 6:08 mark after a transition three by Isaac McKneely, who is 3-of-4 from long-range.

Virginia, which leads 28-16, is 7-of-11 from three.

Kadin Shedrick had to sit down after getting his second foul at the 10:31 mark. Shed has three points and two boards in eight minutes.

Another Boeheim TO

This one at the 3:39 mark, with Virginia now up 35-18.

The ‘Hoos have seven fast-break points.

And 11 assists on 12 made baskets.

Shooting 12-of-20 (60%) from the field and 7-of-11 (63.6%) from three.

That didn’t end well

Syracuse closed on an 8-0 run to go into the locker room down nine, 35-26.

Virginia was scoreless for the final 3:42, missing its final five shots from the field.

Franklin and McKneely each had nine (on three threes each. Gardner had eight.

BVP: no points, 0-of-2 shooting, two rebounds, one turnover, one foul, in 11 minutes.