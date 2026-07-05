Last Week in Rob Schilling: The point has been made, so, time to move on

All good things must come to an end, and whatever the “Last Week in Rob Schilling” series was must as well.

The reason: well, there are several.

Mainly, the point has been made – the series wasn’t as much about Schilling, who barely has a local profile, despite being on the local airwaves with a talk show for 20 years, as it was about UVA Athletics, which uses WINA-1070AM, the station that broadcasts “The Schilling Show” on weekdays from noon-2 p.m., as its flagship station.

WINA’s lineup is chock full of nationally syndicated MAGA talk shows; Schilling’s 10 hours a week is the local touch.

As such, it seemed worth the time to survey what “The Schilling Show” is all about.

Nine weeks of surveying “The Schilling Show” is nine weeks more than anybody not named Sissyphus should be forced to endure.

ICYMI: Last Week in Rob Schilling archives

What we’ve learned

Rob Schilling has three, at most four, regular callers, one of whom pretends to be George Soros , another of whom is a former Democratic congressional candidate who apparently now lives in California , and never can seem to get a good signal.

, another of whom is a who apparently now lives in , and never can seem to get a good signal. Schilling loves to tell fantastic stories about the friend of one of his kids who he claims has loads of ideas on how to kill Donald Trump .

. He also loves him some Amanda Chase , the former state senator who was at the S. Capitol on a certain Jan. 6 ; Schilling can’t get over having his favorite “ Honey Badger ” on the line with him.

, the former state senator who was at the on a ; Schilling can’t get over having his favorite “ ” on the line with him. Schilling, give him credit, isn’t afraid to bite the hand that feeds him, in the name of UVA: he thinks young people are far better who don’t go to the University, and having a degree itself could be a type of millstone.”

Top Rob Schilling quotes from the last 10 weeks

“There’s certainly a lot of people who believe that we just can’t coexist, that the left is bloodthirsty, that not every person, but the underlying premise of the left, and we’re hearing more and more stories about that, that it’s a culture of violence and death. Can we really live side by side with these people?”

“Death is the call for people they disagree with. It’s no different here in Charlottesville . They have this death grip on power. It’s a culture of death.”

. They have this death grip on power. It’s a culture of death.” “The cornerstone of the Democrat Party of today is child sacrifice, and we could think of many other names for it, but that’s exactly what it is, and it goes back to the early days of humanity when they were putting the babies up on the altars and burning them alive as a sacrifice, and these days, they’re considering this something laudable.”

of today is child sacrifice, and we could think of many other names for it, but that’s exactly what it is, and it goes back to the early days of humanity when they were putting the babies up on the altars and burning them alive as a sacrifice, and these days, they’re considering this something laudable.” “We talk about the party that worships at the altar of abortion, and so where do you go from there? What happens to your society? They don’t love children because of what they do to them. They’re killing children, and they’re using that as almost a sacrifice or even a sacrament at the altar of convenience.”

“Unfortunately, we’re living around a lot of stupid people, and we’re living in a place that claims tolerance, but is completely intolerant, and once they have all the handles of law enforcement and elected office, they’ll come after us.”

Unsolved mystery

We never did get a follow-up from Schilling to the story that he told on his May 27 show about the Muslims taking over Charlottesville.

This is the transcript, unedited:

“I saw a number of people on the sidewalk with what I assumed were bed rolls. It didn’t, something didn’t look right to me. At least, I’m like, are these people all just leaving this, do they all sleep at the Downtown Mall? They got up at the same time, and once my mind kind of caught up with what was going on, I saw a commonality in the dress, and these were not homeless people, but these were middle-aged men that were wearing a Muslim attire, a traditional Muslim attire, kind of a long shirt that goes down towards the knees, and then what they were carrying was not a sleeping bag, it was a prayer rug, and I saw a bunch of people on the street, and then I drove by a little further down and looked in towards where The Pavilion is, that area in front of The Pavilion.

“I had just a brief view, and I saw a lot more people down there, essentially of the same description. I couldn’t tell because it went by pretty fast, but they appeared to be mostly, if not exclusively, men, and there appeared to be dozens of them, if not more. I only saw a little slice.

“I’m like, what’s going on? Are they doing Islamic call to prayer now on the Charlottesville Downtown Mall? Is that a daily event? Then I remember I saw something on one of my electronic calendars that this was a Muslim holiday, and it’s called Eid al-Adha, performed on the morning, in which a ritual sacrifice of livestock is performed in Islamic tradition. It honors the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command. So, depending on the narrative, either Ishmael or Isaac are referred to with the honorific title sacrifice of God, and this apparently goes along with something called the ritual stoning of the devil, and there’s certain things that are similar to this in subsequent days.

“I guess my question is, did you see it? Were you at all concerned by it? And did they actually slaughter a ritual sacrifice of livestock on the Downtown Mall? I can’t imagine that they did, but who knows?”

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