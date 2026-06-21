Good news, I suppose: I wrote, in last week’s column on Rob Schilling and his UVA Athletics-sponsored MAGA lovefest radio show, that I was worried that something might be wrong, because WINA-1070AM only posted two of the previous week’s episodes of “The Schilling Show” on the station website.

Well, turns out, Schilling only missed the Friday, June 12, show, for undisclosed reasons, and by “undisclosed reasons,” I mean, none of the seven people who tune in regularly gave a crap, so why should we?

The Wednesday and Thursday shows that hadn’t been posted when I checked last Sunday before writing my weekly column did eventually make it online.

Looks like the guy responsible was just late getting to that part of his job.

Or, maybe, and I’ll just plant this seed – maybe it’s another part of the ongoing conspiracy to undermine Rob Schilling.

I’ll stop there.

Don’t want to give away the game.

Highlight of the week

I mean, now, like clockwork, Schilling had his married man crush, former State Sen. Amanda Chase, who he can’t stop himself from calling “Honey Badger,” like a lovesick schoolboy, back on the lineup this week, on his Wednesday show.

For listeners, getting 20 minutes of unrequited MAGA lovebirds messily flirting with each other while pretending to talk politics is talk radio gold, I tell you.

There was the usual gang of suspects from the fringes of the far right media – former Newsmax weekend fill-in hosts and the like.

There was also the troubling bit on Friday where Schilling repeatedly referred to the Sexual Assault Resource Agency as the “Sexual Pleasure Resource Agency.”

Dude, you think it’s funny to conflate sexual assault as sexual pleasure?

I’d say I can’t believe this qualifies as comedy on the MAGA right, but then, this is the group actively protecting the pedophiles from the Trump/Epstein Files.

All of that was just prelude: the highlight of the week was the semi-regular phone call from the guy who claims to be George Soros, the liberal billionaire who people like Rob Schilling blame for all manner of ills, political, social and otherwise.

The news from the Fake George Soros bit this week: sounds like somebody over there has rabbit ears.

After taking their usual jab at Tom Perriello, because why not, we got this line from Fake George Soros:

“I wanted to give you a little tip for your puny, insignificant radio show, that, in case, for whatever reason, Tom fails again to follow simple instructions, I’ve created a Plan B for him, and the Plan B is that he is going to take over the Augusta Regress website. As you know, they pay close attention to ‘The Schilling Show,’ and of course, there’s, there’s, there’s my tentacles in there, but we won’t get into the specifics.”

Schilling’s next line: “Well, certainly the money you invested in that has done well. The guy is suffering from Schilling Derangement Syndrome, and I’m glad that you have a handle on things.”

Fake George Soros: “You call it Schilling Derangement Syndrome. I call it commitment.”

And to think, here I was, thisclose to calling it a day on this weekly column, in my mind having made the point – that UVA Athletics is what props WINA-1070AM up, by using the station as its flagship for its sports broadcasts, and thus, by association, UVA Athletics is what pays for this Rob Schilling guy to spout off all manner of MAGA nonsense, and for WINA to run nationally syndicated MAGA nonsense around Schilling.

Basically, shame on UVA Athletics for funding this crap.

Point made, time to move on.

I can’t end the “Last Week in Rob Schilling” column now, though, right?

I’m living, as the kids say, rent-free in the guy’s head.

He only does this antisemitic Fake George Soros thing a couple of times a month, and Rob and his, ahem, comedy collaborator spent their precious time and limited brainpower on a bit on little ol’ me!

Augusta Regress – that’s adorable! Not to mention, so original!

Seriously, never heard that one before.

And, really, “Schilling Derangement Syndrome.”

The first step to getting help, Rob, is admitting that you need help.

Good on you.

I wouldn’t go so far as to let you call yourself “deranged,” though.

Misguided. Dramatically misguided.

OK, borderline dangerously misguided.

Deranged, though?

Not yet.

There’s still time; medical science hasn’t yet given up on trying to figure out how to reverse a lobotomy.

Support AFP