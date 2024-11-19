Countries
Home Justice Department sues Kentucky landlord for sexual harassment of female tenants
U.S. & World News

Justice Department sues Kentucky landlord for sexual harassment of female tenants

Chris Graham
The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against a Kentucky property rental owner and operator for engaging in sexual harassment and retaliation in violation of the Fair Housing Act.

The lawsuit names Adnan Shalash, the owner and operator of rental properties in Lexington, Kent., and 12 owners of rental properties managed by Shalash, including Fox Den Properties LLC and Griffith Market Inc.

“Sexual harassment by housing providers is an egregious abuse of power,” said Kristin Clarke, an Assistant Attorney General in the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Women should never feel unsafe in their own homes. The Justice Department is committed to vigorously protecting the rights of vulnerable tenants subjected to sexual harassment and holding housing providers and managers accountable when they violate the law.”

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, alleges that Shalash has offered housing-related benefits in exchange for sexual contact, made unwelcome sexual comments and advances to female tenants, entered the homes of female tenants without their permission, subjected female tenants to unwelcome touching and groping and taken adverse housing-related actions against female tenants who refused his sexual advances.

The lawsuit, which is the result of a joint investigative effort of the Justice Department with the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Inspector General, seeks monetary damages to compensate persons harmed by the alleged harassment, a civil penalty against each defendant to vindicate the public interest and a court order barring future discrimination.

“My office will not tolerate landlords committing sexual harassment or abuse against tenants,” said HUD Inspector General Rae Oliver Davis. “Adnan Shalash allegedly preyed upon vulnerable tenants’ basic human need for housing. Today’s complaint demonstrates the HUD Office of Inspector General’s commitment to stop landlords who abuse their power over vulnerable tenants and ensuring that victims of their sexual harassment obtain relief.”

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

