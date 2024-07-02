John Michael Bertrand brilliant on the mound for Richmond in series-opening win

John Michael Bertrand held the Bowie Baysox to three hits in seven scoreless innings in a 4-2 Richmond Flying Squirrels win on Monday.

Bertrand, a 10th-round pick of the San Francisco Giants in the 2022 MLB Draft, improved to 4-4 with the win – his other counting numbers for 2024: 3.66 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 68Ks/27BBs in 83.2 IP.

Bertrand is not listed among the Giants’ Top 30 prospects, per MLB.com.

Maybe he should be: Monday’s start was his eighth scoreless start of the 2024 season, and his third scoreless start against the Baysox in three tries.

Bertrand pitched seven perfect innings at The Diamond against the Baysox on April 27 and six hitless innings at Prince George’s Stadium on May 23.

Bertrand struck out five and walked two in Monday’s win.

The three-game Richmond-Bowie series continues on Tuesday night. Right-hander Dylan Cumming (0-2, 3.63 ERA) will start for Richmond opposed by Bowie right-hander Kyle Brnovich (5-2, 3.88 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Prince George’s Stadium.

