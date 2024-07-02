Countries
John Michael Bertrand brilliant on the mound for Richmond in series-opening win
Sports

John Michael Bertrand brilliant on the mound for Richmond in series-opening win

Chris Graham
Published date:

richmond flying squirrels John Michael Bertrand held the Bowie Baysox to three hits in seven scoreless innings in a 4-2 Richmond Flying Squirrels win on Monday.

Bertrand, a 10th-round pick of the San Francisco Giants in the 2022 MLB Draft, improved to 4-4 with the win – his other counting numbers for 2024: 3.66 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 68Ks/27BBs in 83.2 IP.

Bertrand is not listed among the Giants’ Top 30 prospects, per MLB.com.

Maybe he should be: Monday’s start was his eighth scoreless start of the 2024 season, and his third scoreless start against the Baysox in three tries.

Bertrand pitched seven perfect innings at The Diamond against the Baysox on April 27 and six hitless innings at Prince George’s Stadium on May 23.

Bertrand struck out five and walked two in Monday’s win.

The three-game Richmond-Bowie series continues on Tuesday night. Right-hander Dylan Cumming (0-2, 3.63 ERA) will start for Richmond opposed by Bowie right-hander Kyle Brnovich (5-2, 3.88 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Prince George’s Stadium.

After the brief three-game trip to Maryland, the Flying Squirrels return home for Independence Weekend. Thursday’s game is sold out, but tickets remain are available for games and In-Your-Face Fireworks at The Diamond on Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

